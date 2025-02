India-Pakistan flag meeting at LoC today: Focus on ceasefire, border peace India and Pakistan will hold a Flag Meeting at the LoC in Poonch today. Senior military officials will discuss ceasefire violations, de-escalation measures, and border security protocols to maintain peace.

In a significant development aimed at reducing tensions, India and Pakistan will hold a Flag Meeting at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch today at 10:30 am.

The meeting comes amid heightened border tensions and is expected to focus on de-escalation measures, ceasefire violations, and confidence-building efforts between the two nations.