No relief for Pakistan except military actions, Indus Water Treaty abeyance, other measures to remain intact India-Pakistan understanding: In Islamabad, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan DGMO initiated a call this afternoon, after which discussions took place and an understanding was reached.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire, as he claimed that the agreement was reached due to US-mediated talks. The US-brokered ceasefire came hours after the militaries of India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

Addressing the press conference following the announcement of an understanding between the two countries, the Indian Armed Forces said, "There has been an understanding that has been reached to stop all military activities at sea, in the air and on land. The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Forces have been instructed to adhere to this understanding."

While India will be stopping all military actions, the MEA sources say that there is no pre- or post-condition of the ceasefire and the Indus Water Treaty is to remain in abeyance. Along with this, all other measures that India took, including the decision to stop trade with Pakistan, remain intact. Notably, the understanding between India and Pakistan was reached after the Pakistani side reached out to India.

Ties between the two neighbouring countries plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. India, among other punitive actions, announced the suspension of the 1960 accord, which governs water sharing between the two countries.

Following the suspension of the treaty, India informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Pakistan has breached the conditions of the treaty.

Sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty, India's Secretary of Water Resources, Debashree Mukherjee, said in a letter addressed to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza.