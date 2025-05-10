India-Pakistan ceasefire announced: Jaishankar emphasises India's unyielding stand against terrorism India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire after intense cross-border hostilities, with India reaffirming its uncompromising stance against terrorism.

New Delhi:

In a significant development following weeks of escalating cross-border hostilities, India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to halt all military actions, effective from 1700 hours IST today. The ceasefire agreement was confirmed by India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who reiterated India's unwavering position against terrorism.

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," said Jaishankar, highlighting that while the ceasefire represents a step towards de-escalation, New Delhi remains vigilant in its counter-terrorism approach.

The ceasefire comes in the wake of "Operation Sindoor," a high-profile Indian military campaign that targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and parts of Pakistan’s Punjab province. The operation reportedly neutralized over 100 terrorists, including senior operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan responded with retaliatory strikes, resulting in casualties on both sides, including civilians.

Addressing the media shortly after the announcement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, "Pakistan's DGMO called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. They will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed credit for mediating the truce, stating that American diplomatic efforts were pivotal in brokering the ceasefire. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar supported Trump’s assertion, stating, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The White House had earlier indicated active American involvement in the process. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser had engaged in intensive dialogue with both nations to push for peace. "He [President Trump] has good relationships with the leaders of both countries, and the Secretary of State has been in constant communication with them, trying to bring this conflict to an end," she said.

While international mediation appears to have played a role, the ceasefire marks a delicate phase in the India-Pakistan relationship. Analysts say the next steps will depend on Pakistan’s willingness to act decisively against terror networks operating from its soil. India has made it clear: peace is welcome, but not at the cost of security.