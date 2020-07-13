Image Source : TWITTER @PARVEENKASWAN After 'Bagheera' the black panther, India's only golden tiger spotted in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Days after photos of 'Bagheera' the black panther from Kabani in Karnataka went viral, a very rare and equally beautiful Golden tiger has been spotted in Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The tigress has been photographed by Mayuresh Hendre who works as a Naturalist and Destination Manager with luxury cruise ship MV Mahabahu. It is the only golden tiger currently known to be alive in India.

Image Source : TWITTER @PARVEENKASWAN There's only one golden tiger recorded in the wild this century and she's in Assam

Photos of the tiger also known as ‘Tabby tiger’ or ‘Strawberry tiger’ were shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan. He wrote, "Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet...Look at this beauty," Kaswan wrote, adding that that image had been clicked by wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre.

Image Source : TWITTER @PARVEENKASWAN The golden tiger is a rare morph of a Royal Bengal Tiger

He further said that the animal is very rare and the golden colour is due to a “recessive gene”, which gets expressed due to extensive inbreeding. Unlike the Royal Bengal tiger, it has red and brown stripes and has a pale golden colour.

Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020

And ever since, the picture of the golden tiger has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens awestruck.

ALSO READ | Bagheera comes alive: Rare majestic black panther spotted in Karnataka forest

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage