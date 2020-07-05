Image Source : TWITTER @EARTH Bagheera comes alive: Rare majestic black panther spotted in Karnataka forest

When we talk about Black Panther, we immidiately relate to the fictional character 'Bagheera' from Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book or the Cinematic Universe hero 'The Black Panther' of Wakanda from Marvel. Gaving much joy to wildlife enthusiasts, a magnificent rare Black Panther has been spotted roaming around in the Kabini region of Karnataka’s Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. According to reports, the black panther, named Saya, was first spotted back in 2015 and since then the trackers have failed to understand as how the big cat landed in Kabini as no black panthers have been recorded earlier in the area.

The images were uploaded by the official Twitter handle of earth.org.

A black panther roaming in the jungles of Kabini, India. pic.twitter.com/UT8zodvv0m — Earth (@earth) July 4, 2020

The images were originally clicked in 2019 by Indian naturalist and wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung. In the images, the majestic leopard can be seen slinking around the forest and peeping at the camera from behind a tree.

Last time, a black panther was spotted in Goa forests which was shared by the CM, Pramod Sawant.

