Omicron LIVE Updates: 23 new Covid variant cases across India, health officials inform standing committee

Health Secretary, ICMR Director-General, and other top officials from the ministry deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health chaired by Ram Gopal Yadav on the issue 'Challenges posed by Omicron variant of COVID-19'.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2021 8:12 IST

Top officials of the Health Ministry informed a parliamentary panel that there are 23 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, government sources told PTI. Maharashtra leads the chart with 10 cases, followed by Rajasthan with nine, officials told the panel in the presentation, adding that globally there are 2303 cases of Omicron variant, the sources said. The health officials gave a detailed presentation on the Omnicron variant and other issues related to COVID-19. Health Secretary, ICMR Director-General, and other top officials from the ministry deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health chaired by Ram Gopal Yadav on the issue 'Challenges posed by Omicron variant of COVID-19'.

On the question of booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said if required, a third dose can be taken, but only after nine months of the second dose, the sources said. During the meeting, members suggested that tackling COVID-19 is like game of police-thief and authorities “should stay ahead of the virus," the sources said. According to sources, during their presentation, officials underlined the need for versatility of the vaccine which is effective against different variants. There are more than 100 countries which are accepting vaccine certificates issued by the Indian government for international travel, they said, according to the sources. 

  • Dec 10, 2021 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    US FDA authorizes Pfizer booster for 16- and 17-year-olds: Report

  • Dec 10, 2021 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    All 9 Omicron patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital

    All the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus were discharged from a government hospital here on Thursday after they tested negative for the infection twice, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.

    Their reports for blood, CT scan and all other tests are normal and they have been advised to remain in home quarantine for a week, he said.

    Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal of Sawai Mansingh Medical College, said research on the Omicron variant is currently underway. "The spread of this variant is rapid but it is not as fatal as the Delta variant," he said. Meanwhile, 38 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, officials said.

  • Dec 10, 2021 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Special ward equipped with ventilator and oxygen support prepared: Gujarat's top doctor

