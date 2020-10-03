India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1,069 fatalities, 79,476 new cases in 24 hours

Image Source : AP India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh-mark with __ fatalities, __ new cases in 24 hours

India on Saturday recorded as many as 79,476 new coronavirus cases and 1,069 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 64 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 64,73,545 while the death toll climbed to 1,00,842 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,44,996 are active cases, 54,27,707 recovered, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 34.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,026,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 34,495,372 and the fatalities rose to 1,026,717, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,331,241 and 208,693, respectively, according to the CSSE.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,847,092), Russia (1,188,928), Colombia (841,531), Peru (818,297), Spain (789,932), Argentina (779,689), Mexico (753,090), South Africa (677,833), France (629,431), the UK (469,764), Chile (466,590), Iran (464,596), Iraq (372,259) Bangladesh (366,383), and Saudi Arabia (335,578), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (78,492), the UK (42,358), Italy (35,941), Peru (32,535), France (32,171), Spain (32,086), Iran (26,567), Colombia (26,397), Russia (20,981), Argentina (20,599), South Africa (16,909), Chile (12,867), Ecuador (11,495), Indonesia (10,972) and Belgium (10,023).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 2 3631 8 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 56897 961 643993 7485 5900 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3019 64 7183 134 18 2 4 Assam 34128 35 148963 1441 721 10 5 Bihar 12077 9 172449 1401 910 6 6 Chandigarh 1881 3 10162 153 169 5 7 Chhattisgarh 29693 775 88095 3396 1002 16 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 100 13 2959 20 2 9 Delhi 26450 288 253784 3171 5438 37 10 Goa 5009 32 29004 479 442 2 11 Gujarat 16735 45 119683 1250 3475 15 12 Haryana 13247 225 116716 1678 1425 23 13 Himachal Pradesh 3256 160 11996 388 202 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 16089 324 59952 1400 1212 14 15 Jharkhand 11243 239 73428 967 729 8 16 Karnataka 112005 1574 499506 7094 9119 125 17 Kerala 77564 5146 135144 4092 791 20 18 Ladakh 1094 27 3274 42 61 19 Madhya Pradesh 20124 349 109611 2332 2372 36 20 Maharashtra 261313 1873 1117720 13294 37480 424 21 Manipur 2336 66 8992 351 69 1 22 Meghalaya 1755 5 4226 225 52 1 23 Mizoram 344 16 1759 38 0 24 Nagaland 1090 7 5211 67 17 25 Odisha 31331 464 194128 4048 875 16 26 Puducherry 5054 60 22948 443 532 7 27 Punjab 14935 828 97777 1840 3501 50 28 Rajasthan 20942 135 117238 2060 1516 16 29 Sikkim 642 6 2409 34 41 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46294 75 552938 5603 9653 67 31 Telengana 28328 292 167846 2002 1153 8 32 Tripura 5366 114 20897 301 289 3 33 Uttarakhand 8504 40 40419 340 636 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 49112 1266 351966 5107 5917 53 35 West Bengal 26865 313 231699 2944 5070 53 Total# 944996 2779 5427706 75628 100842 1069

