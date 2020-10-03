India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1,069 fatalities, 79,476 new cases in 24 hours

India on Saturday recorded as many as 79,476 new coronavirus cases and 1,069 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 64 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 64,73,545 while the death toll climbed to 1,00,842 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,44,996 are active cases, 54,27,707 recovered, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 34.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,026,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 34,495,372 and the fatalities rose to 1,026,717, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,331,241 and 208,693, respectively, according to the CSSE.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,847,092), Russia (1,188,928), Colombia (841,531), Peru (818,297), Spain (789,932), Argentina (779,689), Mexico (753,090), South Africa (677,833), France (629,431), the UK (469,764), Chile (466,590), Iran (464,596), Iraq (372,259) Bangladesh (366,383), and Saudi Arabia (335,578), the CSSE figures showed.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (78,492), the UK (42,358), Italy (35,941), Peru (32,535), France (32,171), Spain (32,086), Iran (26,567), Colombia (26,397), Russia (20,981), Argentina (20,599), South Africa (16,909), Chile (12,867), Ecuador (11,495), Indonesia (10,972) and Belgium (10,023).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|174
|2
|3631
|8
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|56897
|961
|643993
|7485
|5900
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3019
|64
|7183
|134
|18
|2
|4
|Assam
|34128
|35
|148963
|1441
|721
|10
|5
|Bihar
|12077
|9
|172449
|1401
|910
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|1881
|3
|10162
|153
|169
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|29693
|775
|88095
|3396
|1002
|16
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|100
|13
|2959
|20
|2
|9
|Delhi
|26450
|288
|253784
|3171
|5438
|37
|10
|Goa
|5009
|32
|29004
|479
|442
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|16735
|45
|119683
|1250
|3475
|15
|12
|Haryana
|13247
|225
|116716
|1678
|1425
|23
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3256
|160
|11996
|388
|202
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16089
|324
|59952
|1400
|1212
|14
|15
|Jharkhand
|11243
|239
|73428
|967
|729
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|112005
|1574
|499506
|7094
|9119
|125
|17
|Kerala
|77564
|5146
|135144
|4092
|791
|20
|18
|Ladakh
|1094
|27
|3274
|42
|61
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|20124
|349
|109611
|2332
|2372
|36
|20
|Maharashtra
|261313
|1873
|1117720
|13294
|37480
|424
|21
|Manipur
|2336
|66
|8992
|351
|69
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1755
|5
|4226
|225
|52
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|344
|16
|1759
|38
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1090
|7
|5211
|67
|17
|25
|Odisha
|31331
|464
|194128
|4048
|875
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|5054
|60
|22948
|443
|532
|7
|27
|Punjab
|14935
|828
|97777
|1840
|3501
|50
|28
|Rajasthan
|20942
|135
|117238
|2060
|1516
|16
|29
|Sikkim
|642
|6
|2409
|34
|41
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46294
|75
|552938
|5603
|9653
|67
|31
|Telengana
|28328
|292
|167846
|2002
|1153
|8
|32
|Tripura
|5366
|114
|20897
|301
|289
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|8504
|40
|40419
|340
|636
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49112
|1266
|351966
|5107
|5917
|53
|35
|West Bengal
|26865
|313
|231699
|2944
|5070
|53
|Total#
|944996
|2779
|5427706
|75628
|100842
|1069