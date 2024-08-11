India's indigenous fighter jets LCA Mark 2 set for takeoff by March 2026, mass production expected by 2029

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative image

New Delhi: In a major boost to India's indigenous fighter aircraft program, the 4.5 generation LCA Mark 2 fighter jets are scheduled to start flying by March 2026, with mass production expected to begin by 2029. Additionally, the mass production of the Indian fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is anticipated to start by 2035, defence officials told news agency ANI.

The timelines for the indigenous fighter aircraft programmes were recently discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat and Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit. The meeting, held at DRDO Bhawan, focused on the LCA MK-II Development programme.

It included participation from all DRDO Labs and Director Generals of Clusters involved in developing systems and sub-systems, as well as flight testing of the prototype. The officials presented updates on the development status, risks, and mitigation plans for achieving the first fly-worthy prototype, DRDO officials said.

During the meeting, it was discussed that the LCA Mark 2 programme will experience a delay of approximately one year. Initially, the prototype was expected to be ready by early 2025. This delay has occurred due to a postponement in the release of approved funds, which were contingent on finalizing the deal for engines for the next indigenous fighter aircraft.

LCA aircraft to be powered by American GE engines

All LCA aircraft will be powered by American GE engines. The LCA Mark 1 and Mark 1A will use the GE-404 engine, while the LCA Mark 2 will be equipped with the GE-414, which will be produced in India by GE with indigenous content.

The government plans to replace the existing fleet of Mirage 2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29 aircraft with the LCA Mark 2, aiming to induct over 250 of these planes over the next 10-15 years.

In the meantime, the Indian Air Force has ordered 180 LCA Mark 1A planes, with production expected to be completed by 2032.

The LCA Mark 2 will feature increased indigenization, including the Uttam radar as its main sensor. An indigenous AESA radar is also being developed for the Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighters under the upgrade programme.

The design and development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) have recently been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The LCA Mark 2 will also be equipped with indigenous weapons, such as the Astra air-to-air missile and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons. DRDO and the Indian Air Force are also seeking export orders for the Mark 2, which is being designed with advanced capabilities at a competitive price.

(With ANI inputs)

