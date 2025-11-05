India hits back at Pakistan's 'water weapon' claim at global forum, says focus on own development India strongly rejected Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari’s accusation that New Delhi is “weaponising water,” calling it an attempt to misuse an international platform.

New Delhi:

India firmly countered Pakistan at an international platform after President Asif Ali Zardari accused New Delhi of violating the Indus Waters Treaty and “weaponising water.” Speaking at the World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday (November 5), India’s Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya objected to Pakistan’s remarks, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

“We take strong objection to certain unjustified references made by President of Pakistan yesterday on India in its remarks,” Mandaviya said.

He added that Zardari’s comments on the Indus Waters Treaty and Kashmir were “an abuse of an international forum to distract the world from focusing on social development by peddling disinformation against India.”

‘Pakistan misused the treaty’

Mandaviya clarified that India has always respected the Indus Waters Treaty but accused Pakistan of acting against its spirit.

“On the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan has undermined its spirit through sustained hostility and cross-border terrorism. It has also repeatedly misused the Treaty mechanisms to obstruct India’s legitimate projects,” he stated.

Signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty divides the use of the Indus River system between both nations. India controls the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej), while Pakistan uses the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab).

‘Pakistan has no locus standi on Kashmir’

The minister strongly dismissed Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating that the region is an internal matter of India.

“As regards the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs. This is particularly so when it indulges in acts of cross-border terrorism against the citizens of India,” Mandaviya said.

He further urged Pakistan to focus on its own development problems, saying, “Pakistan would do well to introspect and address its own serious challenges related to development which has made it dependent on handouts by international community.”

Turning the focus to India’s progress, Mandaviya said that India’s growth story is one of “transformation at scale.” “In the last 10 years, through persistent reforms, convergence of welfare programmes, and digital innovation, approximately 250 million Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty,” he noted.

“Today, 118 million schoolchildren receive nutritious mid-day meals, over 800 million citizens have been provided with food security. Health security has been provided to 425 million Indians and over 37 million houses have been provided to those with low income.”

Mandaviya reaffirmed India’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), saying the country’s progress aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’

Rattled Pakistan’s remarks spark row

A day earlier, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari had accused India of violating the Indus Waters Treaty, claiming it posed a grave threat to Pakistan.

“Water is now being used as a weapon against Pakistan. Violating the treaty means depriving millions of Pakistanis of their right to water,” Zardari said. He also drew parallels between Kashmir and Palestine, calling them “struggles” where “both peoples are fighting for their right to live with dignity.” India has dismissed these statements as politically motivated rhetoric, aimed at diverting attention from Pakistan’s internal problems and poor development record.