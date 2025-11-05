14 pilgrims denied entry into Pakistan for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary event: 'You're not Sikh' Notably, around 2100 people were cleared by the Union Home Ministry to visit Pakistan for the occasion. Islamabad had issued travel documents for approximately the same number of visitors.

Amritsar:

As many as 14 persons were denied entry into Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border, where pilgrims had arrived to celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Pakistani immigration officials allegedly turned them back, citing their Hindu faith.

Among the 14 individuals, seven are said to be residents of Delhi and the remaining seven from Lucknow. According to reports, the group had paid Rs 13,000 each as part of a bus fare package arranged for the visit. The amount was reportedly not refunded after their entry was refused.

2100 names cleared by Home Ministry to visit Pakistan

An estimated 1,900 pilgrims successfully crossed into Pakistan through the Wagah border on Tuesday. This was the first occasion since Operation Sindoor when people-to-people contact between the two countries took place.

Akal Takht Jathedar leads Sikh delegation to Pakistan

Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, is leading a Sikh delegation to Pakistan for the Gurpurab celebrations. He crossed into Pakistan on November 4. The main event will take place later today at Gurdwara Janamasthan, located about 80 km from Lahore. During their 10-day visit, the Indian Sikh pilgrims will also pay homage at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Punjab CM Mann seeks reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur corridor. He made this request to the government after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Guru Purab.

"What is the use if they reopen it when someone writes to them.They should reopen on their own. Now cricket matches are also being played with them (Pakistan). Devotees even return after 4-5 hours after paying obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib. Therefore, the home ministry and external affairs ministry should reopen the Kartarpur corridor," he told reporters.