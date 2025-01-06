BJP Minority Morcha chief seeks renaming of India Gate to 'Bharat Mata Dwar', writes to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The iconic India Gate in Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha's national president Jamal Siddiqui has called for the renaming of India Gate to 'Bharat Mata Dwar'. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddiqui emphasised that this change would be a fitting tribute to the martyrs of India.

Siddiqui stated that renaming the iconic structure as 'Bharat Mata Dwar' would better reflect the spirit of the nation and honour the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the country.

India Gate's history and significance

The India Gate, located near the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, stands as a solemn war memorial honouring the sacrifices of approximately 75,000 soldiers of the Indian Army. These soldiers laid down their lives during the First World War (1914–1921) in regions such as France, Flanders, Mesopotamia, Persia, East Africa, Gallipoli, and other areas in the Near and Far East, as well as during the Third Anglo-Afghan War. Designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the architectural style of the India Gate draws inspiration from ancient Roman triumphal arches like the Arch of Constantine in Rome. It also finds comparisons with iconic structures like the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Recognized as one of India’s largest war memorials, the India Gate serves as a symbol of national pride. On Republic Day, the Prime Minister visits the memorial to pay homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, after which the Republic Day parade commences, making it a pivotal landmark in India's ceremonial traditions.

Renaming of Rashtrapati Bhavan's 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall'

Last year in July, Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' were renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively. These halls are used for various ceremonial functions. Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the president of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people, a statement issued by the President's Secretariat said.

About Durbar Hall

'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards. The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, ‘Ganatantra’. The concept of ‘Ganatantra’ is deeply rooted in Indian society since ancient times, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ an apt name for the venue, the statement said.

About Ashok Hall

'Ashok Hall’ was originally a ballroom. The word ‘Ashok’ connotes someone who is “free from all sufferings” or is “bereft of any sorrow”. Also, ‘Ashoka’ refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. The national emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also refers to the Ashok tree which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions as well as arts and culture. Renaming ‘Ashoka Hall’ as ‘Ashok Mandap’ brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicisation while upholding the key values associated with the word 'Ashok', it sad.

