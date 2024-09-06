India-France carry out mega naval exercise 'VARUNA' in Mediterranean sea

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MANISH PRASAD Naval fleets of India and France during Varuna exercise

In a display of strategic maritime collaboration, the Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar, commanded by Captain MR Harish, recently concluded a successful visit to Toulon, France, from August 29 to September 1, 2024. Following this port call, INS Tabar participated in the 22nd edition of the Indo-French Bilateral Exercise VARUNA, held in the Mediterranean Sea from September 2 to 4, 2024.

The exercise saw significant participation from both navies. The Indian Navy's contingent included the ship-borne helicopter and the LRMR Aircraft P8I. On the French side, the exercise was represented by FS Provence, the submarine Suffren, the aircraft F20 Atlantique2, fighters MB339, and helicopters NH90 and Dauphin.

The 22nd edition of VARUNA featured a series of advanced naval operations, including enhanced tactical manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare exercises, flyer, air defence drills, live weapon firings, photo-ex, and steam pasts. These activities showcased the seamless integration of assets across air, surface, and sub-surface domains.

VARUNA, which began in 2001, remains the cornerstone of the Indo-French naval relationship. Over the years, it has evolved to enhance interoperability and best practices between the two navies. The conduct of this year’s exercise in the Mediterranean highlights the Indian Navy’s extended operational reach and commitment to sustained operations beyond the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The successful execution of VARUNA underscores the strong commitment of both the Indian and French Navies towards enhancing collaborative efforts and interoperability. The Indian Navy continues to be dedicated to fostering partnerships with like-minded navies globally, reinforcing its role as a key maritime player on the world stage.

