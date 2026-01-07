Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share first photo with baby boy; reveal his name Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared the first photo of their baby boy, officially introducing him to the world. The couple also revealed their son’s name, with the post quickly going viral and receiving love from fans and celebrities alike.

New Delhi:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared the first photo of their baby boy on social media. Along with the picture, the couple also revealed their son’s name, Vihaan Kaushal, drawing sweet reactions from fans.

The couple welcomed their first child, their son, on November 7, 2025.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share first pic with son

Katrina and Vicky shared their first family photo - them holding the tiny hand of their baby boy. The duo also revealed their son's name and how their lives have changed after their new beginnings.

Sharing the photo, the couple wrote in a joint post, "Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in a instant Gratitude beyond words."

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham, Parineeti Chopra, Hrithik Roshan extend best wishes

Families and industry colleagues of the couple poured in their best wishes. Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal wrote, "Mera Pota(Grandson) Bhagwan ka jitna bhi shukar karu kam hai. My Blessings, blessings & blessings." New mother Parineeti Chopra posted, "Little buddy!" "God bless !! Welcome Vihaan amazing news ! Congratulations and love", wrote Hrithik Roshan, Katrina's co-stars from films such as Bang Bang, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Apart from them, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others expressed love.

When Vicky Kaushal spoke about embracing fatherhood

Vicky was named Actor of the Year at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 awards, held in Delhi in December. He received the honour for his performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

Talking about whether the role of being a father came as a challenge, Vicky shared on the stage, “It is too new to feel any challenges. It's all magical right now. It's all very blissful right now… I don’t know main shabdon mein nahi baiyan kar sakta ke kya feeling hai (I can’t describe the feeling in words). There are all sorts of objectives that I can say, but it's just a very special feeling, and, truly God has been very kind. The family is very happy, and this one is for my entire family and especially for him.” Vicky also said that he is now “better at changing diapers than acting”.

