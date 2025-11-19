India expands diplomatic footprint in Russia as Jaishankar opens new consulates in Yekaterinburg and Kazan Jaishankar noted that Russia hosts a sizeable Indian community, including more than 30,000 students. About 7,000 students will now come under the Consulate in Kazan and another 3,000 under the one in Yekaterinburg.

New Delhi:

Calling it an important moment for bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday inaugurated two new Consulates General of India in Russia, one in Yekaterinburg and another in Kazan. The move marks a major expansion of India’s diplomatic presence and aims to boost cooperation in trade, technology, science, culture and tourism. Jaishankar said the openings were the result of months of steady work and reflect the growing depth of the India–Russia partnership.

Jaishankar described the city as Russia’s “third capital” and an industrial powerhouse. He noted that the region plays a key role in heavy engineering, gem cutting, defence manufacturing, metallurgy, nuclear fuel production, chemicals and medical equipment. Home to INNOPROM, one of Russia’s most prominent international economic forums, the city offers strong opportunities for technological and industrial cooperation. Jaishankar said the new Consulate will help expand India–Russia collaboration across science, technology, trade and industry.

Kazan as a cultural and industrial bridge

Speaking about Kazan, Jaishankar said it is among Russia’s most visited cities after Moscow and Saint Petersburg and stands out for its multicultural character. He described the region as a bridge connecting Russia with Asia. Kazan is also known for oil production and refining, fertilisers, automobiles, defence manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment.

The new Consulate, he said, will strengthen people-to-people connections and encourage cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Support for the Indian community in Russia

Jaishankar noted that Russia hosts a sizeable Indian community, including more than 30,000 students. About 7,000 students will now come under the Consulate in Kazan and another 3,000 under the one in Yekaterinburg, making administrative support more accessible. After the inauguration, Jaishankar said he was pleased to open the missions alongside Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Ambassador Vinay Kumar and regional representatives.

He said the new Consulates would strengthen cooperation in trade, tourism, education, science, technology and culture, marking “a new phase” in India–Russia relations. Later in Moscow, he interacted with members of the Indian community and paid tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, saying the leader’s principles remain deeply relevant today.