India elected to Interpol's Asian Committee, marking major leap in efforts to fight global crimes

New Delhi:

In a major boost to its international law enforcement efforts, India has been elected as a member of the INTERPOL Asian Committee. The election took place during the 25th Asian Regional Conference held in Singapore. India made it to the committee after a multi-stage voting process.

This marks a significant step in strengthening India’s role in global policing and security cooperation. The Asian Committee plays an important advisory role, supporting the Asian Regional Conference by identifying strategic crime-fighting priorities and enhancing police cooperation in the region.

India to amass global cooperation to tackle crimes

India’s membership is expected to advance collaboration in tackling key security challenges, including organised crime, cybercrime, terrorism, drug trafficking and human trafficking. The move reflects India’s growing commitment to the Global Policing Goals and its active participation in transnational law enforcement initiatives.

The Asian Committee meets once a year to discuss regional security issues and guide collective efforts among member countries. As a member, India will now contribute directly to shaping the strategic and operational focus of regional law enforcement actions.

CBI delegation represents India

India was represented at the conference by a delegation from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The successful election campaign was the result of coordinated efforts by Indian diplomats, embassies, high commissions, and the National Central Bureau (NCB-India). Strong support was garnered through strategic bilateral and multilateral engagements with partner countries.

Boost for India’s hunt for fugitives

India has intensified its efforts to track down fugitives who have fled the country after committing serious crimes, including financial fraud, murder and terror-related activities. Since 2023, the number of Interpol Red Notices issued at the request of the CBI has more than doubled annually, signaling a significant shift in the country's approach to pursuing offenders abroad. With India now a member of the INTERPOL Asian Committee, it is expected to become easier to act against individuals wanted for crimes in India.

In recent years, several gangs have been actively promoting and facilitating criminal activities within the country—from the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala to Khalistani supporters fueling unrest. This move marks a major step toward cracking down on such elements.

Financial fugitives like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya are also likely to face increased pressure as a result of these developments.