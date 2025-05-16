India downs over 600 Pakistani drones using advanced air defence systems: Sources India's Operation Sindoor neutralised over 100 terrorists and downed 600+ Pakistani drones, delivering a powerful response to cross-border terror and drone attacks.

New Delhi:

In a swift and strategic military operation, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in response to the brutal killing of tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. The operation targeted multiple terror camps deep inside Pakistani territory, with Indian forces successfully neutralizing over 100 terrorists across nine locations.

What followed was a desperate retaliation attempt from Pakistan, which unleashed a swarm of drones—many of them Turkish-made—aiming to strike Indian military installations. However, these efforts were effectively thwarted by India’s formidable air defence systems.

According to sources in the Defence Ministry, more than 600 Pakistani drones were shot down by the Indian Air Defence in a coordinated effort with the Army. Over 1,000 gun systems and approximately 750 short- and medium-range missiles were deployed to counter the wave of unmanned aerial threats.

Joint air defence centre leads the charge

The Indian military had anticipated a potential response from across the border. In preparation, a Joint Air Defence Centre was set up, where the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army worked in unison to repel the drone attacks and safeguard key strategic assets.

Pakistan falls for Indian deception tactic

In a move that demonstrated India's tactical brilliance, the military deployed dummy aircraft resembling combat drones to mislead the Pakistani forces. Mistaking them for Indian fighter jets entering their airspace, Pakistan activated its air defence systems, inadvertently revealing the locations of critical military assets.

Capitalising on this intelligence, India launched targeted BrahMos missile strikes that devastated key Pakistani airbases. Pakistan, caught off guard, was unable to effectively respond.

11 Pakistani airbases damaged

Indian officials claim that 11 Pakistani airbases sustained heavy damage during the operation. The extent of destruction has become evident as Pakistan has publicly issued tenders for repairing its damaged infrastructure, indirectly validating India’s claims.

One of the most significant revelations came from a former Pakistani Air Marshal, who admitted that India destroyed an AWACS system at the highly strategic Bholari airbase—an advanced surveillance and early-warning system considered a backbone of Pakistan’s aerial operations.

India's warning: 'This was just the trailer'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing troops at Bhuj Airbase, issued a stern warning to Pakistan. “What you saw was just a trailer. We’ll show the full picture when the time is right,” he said, underscoring India's readiness to escalate if provoked further.

Diplomatic and strategic implications

The fallout from Operation Sindoor marks a critical moment in Indo-Pak relations. With Pakistan now reportedly seeking a ceasefire, India's precision strikes have not only neutralised terror threats but also sent a powerful message regarding its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) in Delhi, further strengthening India’s internal security and intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

As tensions simmer, India has reiterated that any further provocation will be met with decisive military action.