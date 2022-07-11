India denies reports about sending military troops to Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

India categorically denied sending military troops to neighboring country, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Lanka is currently facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the British.

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had earlier said in a tweet that India should send the military to Sri Lanka if Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requests any such assistance.

Clarifying the country's stand over the issue, the Indian High Commission in Colombo has said that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka.

"The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India" it tweeted.

"The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated today that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework," the High Commission added.

Swamy, in his tweet, has said, "Both Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa were elected in a free election with thumping majority. How can India allow a mob to overturn such a legitimate election? Then no democratic country in our neighborhood will be safe. If Rajapaksa wants India's military help we must give."

