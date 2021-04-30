India records 3,86,452 new COVID cases, 3498 deaths in 24 hours, active cases near 32 lakh

Image Source : PTI India records 3,86,452 new COVID cases, 3498 deaths in 24 hours, active cases nears 32 lakh

India on Friday recorded as many as 3,86,452 new Covid-19 cases and 3498 deaths in last 24 hours. With this India's Covid-19 caseload now stands at 18,762,976. As many as 2,97,540 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

A total of 1,53,84,418 recoveries have been reported so far. The total death toll stands at 2,08,330 with 31,70,228 active cases. A total of 15,22,45,179 people have been vaccinated so far.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now. More than 2 lakh cases are being recorded since April 15.

Maharashtra reported a record high of 66,159 new COVID cases. The statewide restrictions initially imposed in Maharashtra till May 1 have been extended till May 15.

In terms of cases, Maharashtra is followed by Kerala with 38,607 fresh cases and Uttar Pradesh 35,156. Delhi recorded 395 Covid-19 deaths and around 24,235 cases with positivity rate of 32.82 per cent. Karnataka reported a new all-time record on Friday with 39,047 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers to discuss the prevailing situation in the country. This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,63,92,086 samples tested up to 29th April 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 19,20,107 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

