Covid-19 active cases breach 4 lakh-mark as India reports 59,118 new infections

The total number of Covid-19 active cases has crossed the 4 lakh-mark on Thursday when India recorded 59,118 new coronavirus cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's daily bulletin. With this, the total number of confirmed cases, so far, has reached 1,18,46,652.
Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in daily coronavirus cases, accounting for 80.63 percent of the new COVID-19 infections.
The three states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab also account for 74.32 percent of total active cases in the country which has increased to 3.95 lakh and comprises 3.35 percent of the total infections.
India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,64,637 with 32,987 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Meanwhile, the vaccination drive against the Covid-19 virus is underway and till now 5,55,04,440 people have been administered covid vaccine across the country.
Here is the state-wise coronavirus tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|4974
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3469
|885209
|7201
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|16785
|56
|4
|Assam
|1736
|215299
|1104
|5
|Bihar
|925
|261706
|1567
|6
|Chandigarh
|2286
|22702
|368
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|13318
|314769
|4026
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|92
|3442
|2
|9
|Delhi
|5497
|636267
|10978
|10
|Goa
|1278
|55070
|822
|11
|Gujarat
|9372
|280285
|4473
|12
|Haryana
|7229
|273276
|3117
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1903
|58684
|1029
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1593
|125627
|1983
|15
|Jharkhand
|1175
|119698
|1100
|16
|Karnataka
|18226
|947781
|12471
|17
|Kerala
|24690
|1082668
|4539
|18
|Ladakh
|105
|9713
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|111
|596
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|11004
|267242
|3928
|21
|Maharashtra
|264001
|2283037
|53795
|22
|Manipur
|57
|28936
|374
|23
|Meghalaya
|23
|13849
|150
|24
|Mizoram
|24
|4425
|11
|25
|Nagaland
|4
|12133
|92
|26
|Odisha
|1132
|336409
|1919
|27
|Puducherry
|540
|39521
|679
|28
|Punjab
|21405
|195015
|6517
|29
|Rajasthan
|5149
|319933
|2808
|30
|Sikkim
|40
|6037
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|10487
|850091
|12641
|32
|Telengana
|3995
|299631
|1683
|33
|Tripura
|44
|33046
|392
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1150
|96215
|1707
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5049
|596451
|8773
|36
|West Bengal
|3950
|568115
|10316
|Total#
|421066
|11264637
|160949
