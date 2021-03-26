Friday, March 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Covid-19 active cases breach 4 lakh-mark as India reports 59,118 new infections

Covid-19 active cases breach 4 lakh-mark as India reports 59,118 new infections

The total number of Covid-19 active cases has crossed the 4 lakh-mark on Thursday when India recorded 59,118 new coronavirus cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's daily bulletin.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2021 10:16 IST
Covid-19 active cases breach 4 lakh-mark
Image Source : PTI

Covid-19 active cases breach 4 lakh-mark

The total number of Covid-19 active cases has crossed the 4 lakh-mark on Thursday when India recorded 59,118 new coronavirus cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's daily bulletin. With this, the total number of confirmed cases, so far, has reached 1,18,46,652. 

Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in daily coronavirus cases, accounting for 80.63 percent of the new COVID-19 infections.

The three states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab also account for 74.32 percent of total active cases in the country which has increased to 3.95 lakh and comprises 3.35 percent of the total infections.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,64,637 with 32,987 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. 

The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive against the Covid-19 virus is underway and till now 5,55,04,440 people have been administered covid vaccine across the country. 

Here is the state-wise coronavirus tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 4974 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 3469 885209 7201
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 16785 56
4 Assam 1736 215299 1104
5 Bihar 925 261706 1567
6 Chandigarh 2286 22702 368
7 Chhattisgarh 13318 314769 4026
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 92 3442 2
9 Delhi 5497 636267 10978
10 Goa 1278 55070 822
11 Gujarat 9372 280285 4473
12 Haryana 7229 273276 3117
13 Himachal Pradesh 1903 58684 1029
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1593 125627 1983
15 Jharkhand 1175 119698 1100
16 Karnataka 18226 947781 12471
17 Kerala 24690 1082668 4539
18 Ladakh 105 9713 130
19 Lakshadweep 111 596 1
20 Madhya Pradesh 11004 267242 3928
21 Maharashtra 264001 2283037 53795
22 Manipur 57 28936 374
23 Meghalaya 23 13849 150
24 Mizoram 24 4425 11
25 Nagaland 4 12133 92
26 Odisha 1132 336409 1919
27 Puducherry 540 39521 679
28 Punjab 21405 195015 6517
29 Rajasthan 5149 319933 2808
30 Sikkim 40 6037 135
31 Tamil Nadu 10487 850091 12641
32 Telengana 3995 299631 1683
33 Tripura 44 33046 392
34 Uttarakhand 1150 96215 1707
35 Uttar Pradesh 5049 596451 8773
36 West Bengal 3950 568115 10316
Total# 421066 11264637 160949

ALSO READ | COVID-19 second wave sweeps across country; Mumbai records over 5500 cases, 1500 in Delhi

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News