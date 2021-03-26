Covid-19 active cases breach 4 lakh-mark as India reports 59,118 new infections

Image Source : PTI Covid-19 active cases breach 4 lakh-mark

The total number of Covid-19 active cases has crossed the 4 lakh-mark on Thursday when India recorded 59,118 new coronavirus cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's daily bulletin. With this, the total number of confirmed cases, so far, has reached 1,18,46,652.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in daily coronavirus cases, accounting for 80.63 percent of the new COVID-19 infections.

The three states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab also account for 74.32 percent of total active cases in the country which has increased to 3.95 lakh and comprises 3.35 percent of the total infections.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,64,637 with 32,987 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive against the Covid-19 virus is underway and till now 5,55,04,440 people have been administered covid vaccine across the country.

Here is the state-wise coronavirus tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 4974 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3469 885209 7201 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 16785 56 4 Assam 1736 215299 1104 5 Bihar 925 261706 1567 6 Chandigarh 2286 22702 368 7 Chhattisgarh 13318 314769 4026 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 92 3442 2 9 Delhi 5497 636267 10978 10 Goa 1278 55070 822 11 Gujarat 9372 280285 4473 12 Haryana 7229 273276 3117 13 Himachal Pradesh 1903 58684 1029 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1593 125627 1983 15 Jharkhand 1175 119698 1100 16 Karnataka 18226 947781 12471 17 Kerala 24690 1082668 4539 18 Ladakh 105 9713 130 19 Lakshadweep 111 596 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 11004 267242 3928 21 Maharashtra 264001 2283037 53795 22 Manipur 57 28936 374 23 Meghalaya 23 13849 150 24 Mizoram 24 4425 11 25 Nagaland 4 12133 92 26 Odisha 1132 336409 1919 27 Puducherry 540 39521 679 28 Punjab 21405 195015 6517 29 Rajasthan 5149 319933 2808 30 Sikkim 40 6037 135 31 Tamil Nadu 10487 850091 12641 32 Telengana 3995 299631 1683 33 Tripura 44 33046 392 34 Uttarakhand 1150 96215 1707 35 Uttar Pradesh 5049 596451 8773 36 West Bengal 3950 568115 10316 Total# 421066 11264637 160949

