India reports 36,401 new COVID cases, 530 deaths in a day; recovery rate stands at 97.53%

India on Thursday reported 36,401 new Covid-19 cases and 530 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. As many as 3,15,25,080 people have recovered so far across the country with 39157 patients recovering during the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate is currently at 97.53%, the highest since March 2020.
With 3,286, active cases have fallen to 36,41,29 and are 1.13 per cent of total cases.
Around 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the past 24 hours, taking total doses administered to 56.6 crore.
With average daily testing of more than 17 lakhs in August, India has tested 50 crore samples across the country. India has achieved the milestone of the last ten crore tests in only 55 days: ICMR
Meanwhile, an ICMR study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it reduces mortality among the former group.
COVID-19 Statewise Status
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|7419
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|15944
|1967472
|13686
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1685
|49860
|254
|Assam
|8372
|568137
|5528
|Bihar
|188
|715697
|9649
|Chandigarh
|44
|61190
|811
|Chhattisgarh
|974
|989411
|13549
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|10649
|4
|Delhi
|427
|1411688
|25077
|Goa
|880
|168705
|3178
|Gujarat
|186
|814972
|10078
|Haryana
|666
|759938
|9662
|Himachal Pradesh
|2733
|204689
|3558
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1125
|318157
|4400
|Jharkhand
|225
|342310
|5132
|Karnataka
|21292
|2874839
|37061
|Kerala
|178212
|3548196
|19049
|Ladakh
|79
|20186
|207
|Lakshadweep
|36
|10212
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|93
|781455
|10515
|Maharashtra
|61568
|6209364
|135413
|Manipur
|5506
|102083
|1728
|Meghalaya
|3405
|67999
|1252
|Mizoram
|8230
|42019
|188
|Nagaland
|1056
|27667
|608
|Odisha
|8744
|981316
|7086
|Puducherry
|933
|119804
|1805
|Punjab
|545
|583170
|16345
|Rajasthan
|153
|944862
|8954
|Sikkim
|1859
|26759
|363
|Tamil Nadu
|20083
|2539540
|34610
|Telangana
|6912
|642865
|3849
|Tripura
|1503
|79450
|784
|Uttarakhand
|331
|334963
|7374
|Uttar Pradesh
|419
|1685819
|22787
|West Bengal
|9715
|1512218
|18325
|Total#
|364129
|31525080
|433049
