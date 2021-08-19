Thursday, August 19, 2021
     
India reports 36,401 new COVID cases, 530 deaths in a day; recovery rate stands at 97.53%

The recovery rate is currently at 97.53%, the highest since March 2020.

New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2021 9:50 IST
India on Thursday reported 36,401 new Covid-19 cases and 530 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. As many as 3,15,25,080 people have recovered so far across the country with 39157 patients recovering during the last 24 hours.

With 3,286, active cases have fallen to 36,41,29 and are 1.13 per cent of total cases. 

Around 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the past 24 hours, taking total doses administered to 56.6 crore.

With average daily testing of more than 17 lakhs in August, India has tested 50 crore samples across the country. India has achieved the milestone of the last ten crore tests in only 55 days: ICMR

Meanwhile, an ICMR study conducted in Chennai has found that the Delta variant has the potential to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but it reduces mortality among the former group.

COVID-19 Statewise Status 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 7419 129
Andhra Pradesh 15944 1967472 13686
Arunachal Pradesh 1685 49860 254
Assam 8372 568137 5528
Bihar 188 715697 9649
Chandigarh 44 61190 811
Chhattisgarh 974 989411 13549
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10649 4
Delhi 427 1411688 25077
Goa 880 168705 3178
Gujarat 186 814972 10078
Haryana 666 759938 9662
Himachal Pradesh 2733 204689 3558
Jammu and Kashmir 1125 318157 4400
Jharkhand 225 342310 5132
Karnataka 21292 2874839 37061
Kerala 178212 3548196 19049
Ladakh 79 20186 207
Lakshadweep 36 10212 51
Madhya Pradesh 93 781455 10515
Maharashtra 61568 6209364 135413
Manipur 5506 102083 1728
Meghalaya 3405 67999 1252
Mizoram 8230 42019 188
Nagaland 1056 27667 608
Odisha 8744 981316 7086
Puducherry 933 119804 1805
Punjab 545 583170 16345
Rajasthan 153 944862 8954
Sikkim 1859 26759 363
Tamil Nadu 20083 2539540 34610
Telangana 6912 642865 3849
Tripura 1503 79450 784
Uttarakhand 331 334963 7374
Uttar Pradesh 419 1685819 22787
West Bengal 9715 1512218 18325
Total# 364129 31525080 433049

