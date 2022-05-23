India records 2,022 fresh Covid cases, 46 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru

India recorded 2,022 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 46 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (May 23), the country saw a total of 2,099 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,99,102.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,832, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,955.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,459. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,70,92,226 samples have been tested up to May 22 for COVID-19. Of these 2,94,812 samples were tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday reported 365 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.97 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,03,554 and the death toll climbed to 26,201. A total of 18,543 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had logged 479 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 2.06 per cent and one death.

