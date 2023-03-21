COVID-19: India reports 699 new cases, active tally at 6,559

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.91 per cent.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 699 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active tally to 6,559, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two fatalities. As per the data updated at 8 am today, the deaths were reported from Odisha and Kerala.



According to the health ministry, a total of 435 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,41,59,617 in the country.

Recovery rate is over 98% in country

The active cases comprise of 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate is at 98.79 per cent.

Also, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

A total of 92.04 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far of which 97,866 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,463 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and so far 220.65 crore people have been administered the COVID vaccine under a nationwide vaccination drive.

