With 12,689 new COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths in a day; India's tally jumps to 1,06,89,527

Image Source : PTI With 12,689 new COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths; India's tally jumps to 1,06,89,527

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

With 137 more fatalities, the death toll reached 1,53,724, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

There are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 1.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 19,36,13,120 samples have been tested up to January 26 with 5,50,426 samples being tested on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 4917 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1357 878731 7150 3 Arunachal Pradesh 14 16751 56 4 Assam 2183 213763 1079 5 Bihar 2336 255174 1486 6 Chandigarh 139 20302 334 7 Chhattisgarh 5021 288764 3644 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 3388 2 9 Delhi 1626 621783 10820 10 Goa 774 51510 763 11 Gujarat 4086 251400 4381 12 Haryana 1284 263119 3014 13 Himachal Pradesh 361 55923 973 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1103 121124 1930 15 Jharkhand 772 116589 1064 16 Karnataka 6652 918099 12204 17 Kerala 71843 824446 3643 18 Ladakh 51 9508 129 19 Lakshadweep 69 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 3219 247073 3793 21 Maharashtra 45041 1917450 50862 22 Manipur 171 28463 369 23 Meghalaya 98 13496 146 24 Mizoram 47 4303 9 25 Nagaland 95 11898 88 26 Odisha 1196 331427 1906 27 Puducherry 295 37970 645 28 Punjab 2106 164541 5571 29 Rajasthan 2836 311374 2760 30 Sikkim 104 5841 133 31 Tamil Nadu 4736 818742 12325 32 Telengana 2819 289325 1593 33 Tripura 24 32931 391 34 Uttarakhand 1455 92650 1636 35 Uttar Pradesh 6537 584039 8632 36 West Bengal 6028 552491 10131 Total# 176498 10359305 153724

