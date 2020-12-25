India records 23,068 new Covid cases, 336 deaths in 24 hours; Recoveries cross 97 lakh

Image Source : PTI With 23,068 new Covid cases, 336 deaths, India's tally jumps to 10,146,845

India on Friday recorded as many as 23,068 covid cases and 336 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,01,46,846 crore, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 336 deaths, the toll climbed to 1,47,092.

The total active cases in the country stand at 2,81,919 which comprises 95.77 % of the total caseload, the data stated. The total discharged cases stand at 97,17,834 with 24,661 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Ten states/UTs, however, account for 79.81 per cent of the new deaths.

Meanwhile, the country tested 16,63,05,762 samples for Covid-19 on Thursday that is, 24 December. India has so far tested 9,97,396 samples so far, revealed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 18,649,350 and 329,022, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 1.01 crore while the country's death toll soared to 1.4 lakh.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 64 4775 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3862 869124 7089 3 Arunachal Pradesh 184 16438 56 4 Assam 3456 211286 1033 5 Bihar 5434 241546 1371 6 Chandigarh 361 18634 314 7 Chhattisgarh 15153 254024 3249 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 3357 2 9 Delhi 7909 602388 10384 10 Goa 1001 48725 728 11 Gujarat 10841 224092 4262 12 Haryana 4983 251908 2854 13 Himachal Pradesh 4681 48186 899 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3540 113944 1860 15 Jharkhand 1595 111175 1016 16 Karnataka 13629 887815 12039 17 Kerala 63328 660445 2914 18 Ladakh 246 8969 126 19 Madhya Pradesh 10676 221169 3524 20 Maharashtra 56022 1804871 49058 21 Manipur 1362 26173 341 22 Meghalaya 283 12922 135 23 Mizoram 146 4024 8 24 Nagaland 305 11508 77 25 Odisha 2720 322972 1850 26 Puducherry 364 36892 629 27 Punjab 4812 154433 5260 28 Rajasthan 11671 288388 2650 29 Sikkim 420 5119 125 30 Tamil Nadu 9217 789862 12036 31 Telengana 6839 275708 1527 32 Tripura 184 32657 384 33 Uttarakhand 5331 81587 1458 34 Uttar Pradesh 16099 554202 8267 35 West Bengal 15193 518516 9505 Total# 281919 9717834 147092

Latest India News