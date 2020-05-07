India's coronavirus recovery rate crosses 28%; over 15,000 people cured

Image Source : AP A bus driver, face covered with a cloth talks on his mobile phone as stranded people arrive to take buses to their destinations during lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus, in Bangalore, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. India partly relaxed its lockdown this week.

In what looks like a positive sign in India's ongoing fight against coronavirus, the recovery rate in the country has crossed 28%. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 52,952 people have contracted coronavirus in India. Out of these people, 15,267 people have recovered. This brings India's recovery rate to 28.83 per cent.

Among the Indian states which have had more than 100 cases, Kerala has the highest recovery rate (93%). Other states with high number of coronavirus cases have recovery rates as follows:

State Number of COVID-19 Cases Recovery Rate Maharashtra 16,758 16% Gujarat 6,625 22.65% Delhi 5,532 27.8% Tamil Nadu 4,829 31.39% Rajasthan 3,317 48% Madhya Pradesh 3,138 35%

Among the worst-hit states in India, Rajasthan has the highest recovery rate of 48 per cent while Maharashtra, which has 16,758 COVID-19 cases has a recovery rate of 16 per cent. As many as 1,783 people have succumbed to the illness in India.

Global recovery rate in coronavirus has notched up to 34%

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage