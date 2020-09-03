Thursday, September 03, 2020
     
India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 83,000 COVID-19 cases; 1,043 deaths

With 83,883 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India on Thursday reported its highest-ever spike. The country's COVID-19 tally mounted to 38,53,406 including 8,15,538 active cases while recoveries surged to 29,70,492, according to Union Health Ministry data.

New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2020 9:49 IST
The Health Ministry on Wednesday said 12 states and UTs
Image Source : PTI

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said 12 states and UTs have reported recovery rates higher than the national average of 76.98 per cent. Two states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 per cent of the total recoveries, it said.

 

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 54 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in India are in the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 per cent deaths are among people aged 60 and above. 

Presenting an analysis of COVID-19 cases and mortality on the basis of age, it also said that 36 per cent of the fatalities reported are in the age group of 45-60 years, 11 per cent in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 years and those below 17 years.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 4,33,24,834 samples have been tested up to August 31, 10,16,920 of them on Monday.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 400 2714 46
Andhra Pradesh 101210 339876 4053
Arunachal Pradesh 1226 2979 7
Assam 24514 86895 315
Bihar 16168 121560 621
Chandigarh 1942 2551 57
Chhattisgarh 15533 17567 287
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 262 2122 2
Delhi 15870 156728 4462
Goa 3962 13850 194
Gujarat 15708 78887 3034
Haryana 11885 53835 706
Himachal Pradesh 1527 4688 40
Jammu and Kashmir 8022 29484 717
Jharkhand 15256 28149 428
Karnataka 91018 254626 5837
Kerala 22578 53649 298
Ladakh 720 1978 35
Madhya Pradesh 14072 49992 1426
Maharashtra 198866 584537 24903
Manipur 1903 4450 29
Meghalaya 1193 1235 12
Mizoram 408 612 0
Nagaland 793 3201 9
Odisha 25288 80770 503
Puducherry 4851 9675 240
Punjab 15849 38147 1512
Rajasthan 13970 68124 1069
Sikkim 429 1237 4
Tamil Nadu 52379 374172 7418
Telengana 32341 97402 846
Tripura 4737 7847 118
Uttarakhand 6042 14076 280
Uttar Pradesh 55538 176677 3542
West Bengal 24822 137616 3283
Total# 801282 2901908 66333

 

