India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 83,000 COVID-19 cases; 1,043 deaths

With 83,883 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India on Thursday reported its highest-ever spike. The country's COVID-19 tally mounted to 38,53,406 including 8,15,538 active cases while recoveries surged to 29,70,492, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The Health Ministry on Wednesday said 12 states and UTs have reported recovery rates higher than the national average of 76.98 per cent. Two states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 per cent of the total recoveries, it said.
The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 54 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in India are in the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 per cent deaths are among people aged 60 and above.
Presenting an analysis of COVID-19 cases and mortality on the basis of age, it also said that 36 per cent of the fatalities reported are in the age group of 45-60 years, 11 per cent in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 years and those below 17 years.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 4,33,24,834 samples have been tested up to August 31, 10,16,920 of them on Monday.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|400
|2714
|46
|Andhra Pradesh
|101210
|339876
|4053
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1226
|2979
|7
|Assam
|24514
|86895
|315
|Bihar
|16168
|121560
|621
|Chandigarh
|1942
|2551
|57
|Chhattisgarh
|15533
|17567
|287
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|262
|2122
|2
|Delhi
|15870
|156728
|4462
|Goa
|3962
|13850
|194
|Gujarat
|15708
|78887
|3034
|Haryana
|11885
|53835
|706
|Himachal Pradesh
|1527
|4688
|40
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8022
|29484
|717
|Jharkhand
|15256
|28149
|428
|Karnataka
|91018
|254626
|5837
|Kerala
|22578
|53649
|298
|Ladakh
|720
|1978
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|14072
|49992
|1426
|Maharashtra
|198866
|584537
|24903
|Manipur
|1903
|4450
|29
|Meghalaya
|1193
|1235
|12
|Mizoram
|408
|612
|0
|Nagaland
|793
|3201
|9
|Odisha
|25288
|80770
|503
|Puducherry
|4851
|9675
|240
|Punjab
|15849
|38147
|1512
|Rajasthan
|13970
|68124
|1069
|Sikkim
|429
|1237
|4
|Tamil Nadu
|52379
|374172
|7418
|Telengana
|32341
|97402
|846
|Tripura
|4737
|7847
|118
|Uttarakhand
|6042
|14076
|280
|Uttar Pradesh
|55538
|176677
|3542
|West Bengal
|24822
|137616
|3283
|Total#
|801282
|2901908
|66333