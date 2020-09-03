India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 83,000 COVID-19 cases; 1,043 deaths

Image Source : PTI The Health Ministry on Wednesday said 12 states and UTs have reported recovery rates higher than the national average of 76.98 per cent. Two states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 per cent of the total recoveries, it said.

With 83,883 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India on Thursday reported its highest-ever spike. The country's COVID-19 tally mounted to 38,53,406 including 8,15,538 active cases while recoveries surged to 29,70,492, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 54 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in India are in the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 per cent deaths are among people aged 60 and above.

Presenting an analysis of COVID-19 cases and mortality on the basis of age, it also said that 36 per cent of the fatalities reported are in the age group of 45-60 years, 11 per cent in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 years and those below 17 years.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 4,33,24,834 samples have been tested up to August 31, 10,16,920 of them on Monday.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 400 2714 46 Andhra Pradesh 101210 339876 4053 Arunachal Pradesh 1226 2979 7 Assam 24514 86895 315 Bihar 16168 121560 621 Chandigarh 1942 2551 57 Chhattisgarh 15533 17567 287 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 262 2122 2 Delhi 15870 156728 4462 Goa 3962 13850 194 Gujarat 15708 78887 3034 Haryana 11885 53835 706 Himachal Pradesh 1527 4688 40 Jammu and Kashmir 8022 29484 717 Jharkhand 15256 28149 428 Karnataka 91018 254626 5837 Kerala 22578 53649 298 Ladakh 720 1978 35 Madhya Pradesh 14072 49992 1426 Maharashtra 198866 584537 24903 Manipur 1903 4450 29 Meghalaya 1193 1235 12 Mizoram 408 612 0 Nagaland 793 3201 9 Odisha 25288 80770 503 Puducherry 4851 9675 240 Punjab 15849 38147 1512 Rajasthan 13970 68124 1069 Sikkim 429 1237 4 Tamil Nadu 52379 374172 7418 Telengana 32341 97402 846 Tripura 4737 7847 118 Uttarakhand 6042 14076 280 Uttar Pradesh 55538 176677 3542 West Bengal 24822 137616 3283 Total# 801282 2901908 66333

