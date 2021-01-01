With 20,036 fresh coronavirus cases, tally nears 1.3 crore; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million

Image Source : PTI With 20,036 fresh coronavirus cases, tally nears 1.3 crore

With 20,036 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,02,86,710 in India on Friday, as per the Union Health Ministry bulletin. The total number of COVID-19 active cases has reached 2,54,254 while recoveries have reached 98,83,461. As many as 23,181 coronavirus patients were recovered and discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 256 fatalities took India's coronavirus death toll to 1,48,994. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,31,11,694 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 31. Of these, 10,62,420 samples were tested yesterday.

The COVID vaccination dry run will be conducted by all the State and UT governments on January 2. The government has asked all States and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the vaccine rollout. According to the Health Ministry, the activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least three session sites. Whereas, some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support.

Coronavirus cases in India: State-wise list

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 4826 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3262 871916 7108 3 Arunachal Pradesh 99 16564 56 4 Assam 3256 211910 1045 5 Bihar 4870 245476 1397 6 Chandigarh 386 19045 317 7 Chhattisgarh 11435 264769 3371 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3365 2 9 Delhi 5511 609322 10536 10 Goa 939 49388 739 11 Gujarat 9839 230893 4306 12 Haryana 3567 255853 2905 13 Himachal Pradesh 2615 51728 934 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3009 116079 1883 15 Jharkhand 1659 112424 1030 16 Karnataka 11290 896116 12090 17 Kerala 65381 692480 3072 18 Ladakh 195 9144 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 9354 228831 3606 20 Maharashtra 54045 1828546 49521 21 Manipur 1155 26678 355 22 Meghalaya 149 13139 139 23 Mizoram 110 4098 8 24 Nagaland 202 11646 79 25 Odisha 2316 325432 1873 26 Puducherry 384 37115 633 27 Punjab 3685 157496 5341 28 Rajasthan 9560 295987 2696 29 Sikkim 529 5233 127 30 Tamil Nadu 8501 797391 12122 31 Telengana 5815 279456 1544 32 Tripura 104 32779 385 33 Uttarakhand 4719 84692 1509 34 Uttar Pradesh 14260 563278 8364 35 West Bengal 11985 530366 9712 Total# 254254 9883461 148994

