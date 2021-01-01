With 20,036 fresh coronavirus cases, tally nears 1.3 crore; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million

With 20,036 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,02,86,710 in India on Friday, as per the Union Health Ministry bulletin. The total number of COVID-19 active cases has reached 2,54,254 while recoveries have reached 98,83,461. As many as 23,181 coronavirus patients were recovered and discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a total of 256 fatalities took India's coronavirus death toll to 1,48,994. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,31,11,694 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 31. Of these, 10,62,420 samples were tested yesterday.
The COVID vaccination dry run will be conducted by all the State and UT governments on January 2. The government has asked all States and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the vaccine rollout. According to the Health Ministry, the activity is proposed to be conducted in all State Capitals in at least three session sites. Whereas, some States will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain or have poor logistical support.
Coronavirus cases in India: State-wise list
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|57
|4826
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3262
|871916
|7108
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|99
|16564
|56
|4
|Assam
|3256
|211910
|1045
|5
|Bihar
|4870
|245476
|1397
|6
|Chandigarh
|386
|19045
|317
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11435
|264769
|3371
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|11
|3365
|2
|9
|Delhi
|5511
|609322
|10536
|10
|Goa
|939
|49388
|739
|11
|Gujarat
|9839
|230893
|4306
|12
|Haryana
|3567
|255853
|2905
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2615
|51728
|934
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3009
|116079
|1883
|15
|Jharkhand
|1659
|112424
|1030
|16
|Karnataka
|11290
|896116
|12090
|17
|Kerala
|65381
|692480
|3072
|18
|Ladakh
|195
|9144
|127
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9354
|228831
|3606
|20
|Maharashtra
|54045
|1828546
|49521
|21
|Manipur
|1155
|26678
|355
|22
|Meghalaya
|149
|13139
|139
|23
|Mizoram
|110
|4098
|8
|24
|Nagaland
|202
|11646
|79
|25
|Odisha
|2316
|325432
|1873
|26
|Puducherry
|384
|37115
|633
|27
|Punjab
|3685
|157496
|5341
|28
|Rajasthan
|9560
|295987
|2696
|29
|Sikkim
|529
|5233
|127
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|8501
|797391
|12122
|31
|Telengana
|5815
|279456
|1544
|32
|Tripura
|104
|32779
|385
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4719
|84692
|1509
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|14260
|563278
|8364
|35
|West Bengal
|11985
|530366
|9712
|Total#
|254254
|9883461
|148994
