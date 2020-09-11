India records biggest one-day spike of 96,550 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 deaths; tally crosses 45 lakh-mark

Image Source : PTI India records XXXX COVID-19 cases, XXXX deaths in a single-day; tally crosses 45 lakh-mark

India on Friday registered a record 96,550 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 45.65 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,209 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 76,271. The total case tally stands at 4,562,414 including 9,43,480 active cases. Total recoveries stand at 35,42,663.

Maharashtra, the most affected state in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Delhi on Wednesday saw a record surge with more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus - the highest since the outbreak reached the national capital.

The last recorded highest spike was on Wednesday when India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,802 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday the country recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,172 fatalities.

There are over 9.43 lakh active cases in India, which is the second most affected nation due to the deadly virus in the world. The recovery rate in the country is 77.7 per cent and the death rate further dropped to 1.6 per cent.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,395,904 and 191,753 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,465,863, while the country's death toll stood at 75,062.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,042,836), Peru (702,776), Colombia (686,851), Mexico (652,364), South Africa (644,438), Spain (554,143), Argentina (524,198), Chile (428,669), Iran (395,488), France (392,243), the UK (360,534), Bangladesh (332,970), Saudi Arabia (323,720), Pakistan (299,949), Turkey (286,455), Italy (283,180), Iraq (278,418), Germany (258,149), Philippines (248,947), Indonesia (207,203), Ukraine (149,146), Israel (145,526), Canada (136,956), Bolivia (124,205), Qatar (121,052), Ecuador (113,206), Kazakhstan (106,661), Dominican Republic (101,716) and Egypt (100,557), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 293 3121 51 2 Andhra Pradesh 97338 435647 4702 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1658 4005 9 4 Assam 29690 105701 414 5 Bihar 15239 137544 785 6 Chandigarh 2573 4331 83 7 Chhattisgarh 29332 25855 493 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 2375 2 9 Delhi 25416 175400 4666 10 Goa 5030 17592 268 11 Gujarat 16198 90103 3164 12 Haryana 18332 66705 907 13 Himachal Pradesh 2723 5677 66 14 Jammu and Kashmir 14074 34215 845 15 Jharkhand 15447 42115 517 16 Karnataka 101556 322454 6937 17 Kerala 26292 72578 396 18 Ladakh 775 2366 36 19 Madhya Pradesh 18433 61285 1661 20 Maharashtra 261798 700715 28282 21 Manipur 1633 5793 44 22 Meghalaya 1434 1842 20 23 Mizoram 583 750 0 24 Nagaland 834 3792 10 25 Odisha 30529 108001 591 26 Puducherry 4794 13389 353 27 Punjab 18088 51906 2149 28 Rajasthan 15702 80482 1192 29 Sikkim 532 1470 7 30 Tamil Nadu 48482 429416 8154 31 Telengana 32195 119467 940 32 Tripura 7383 10255 173 33 Uttarakhand 9106 18783 377 34 Uttar Pradesh 66317 221506 4206 35 West Bengal 23377 166027 3771 Total# 943480 3542663 76271

