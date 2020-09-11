India records biggest one-day spike of 96,550 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 deaths; tally crosses 45 lakh-mark

India on Friday registered a record 96,550 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 45.65 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,209 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 76,271. The total case tally stands at 4,562,414 including 9,43,480 active cases. Total recoveries stand at 35,42,663.
Maharashtra, the most affected state in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Delhi on Wednesday saw a record surge with more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus - the highest since the outbreak reached the national capital.
The last recorded highest spike was on Wednesday when India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,802 COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday the country recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,172 fatalities.
There are over 9.43 lakh active cases in India, which is the second most affected nation due to the deadly virus in the world. The recovery rate in the country is 77.7 per cent and the death rate further dropped to 1.6 per cent.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,395,904 and 191,753 respectively, according to the CSSE.
India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,465,863, while the country's death toll stood at 75,062.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,042,836), Peru (702,776), Colombia (686,851), Mexico (652,364), South Africa (644,438), Spain (554,143), Argentina (524,198), Chile (428,669), Iran (395,488), France (392,243), the UK (360,534), Bangladesh (332,970), Saudi Arabia (323,720), Pakistan (299,949), Turkey (286,455), Italy (283,180), Iraq (278,418), Germany (258,149), Philippines (248,947), Indonesia (207,203), Ukraine (149,146), Israel (145,526), Canada (136,956), Bolivia (124,205), Qatar (121,052), Ecuador (113,206), Kazakhstan (106,661), Dominican Republic (101,716) and Egypt (100,557), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|293
|3121
|51
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|97338
|435647
|4702
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1658
|4005
|9
|4
|Assam
|29690
|105701
|414
|5
|Bihar
|15239
|137544
|785
|6
|Chandigarh
|2573
|4331
|83
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|29332
|25855
|493
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|294
|2375
|2
|9
|Delhi
|25416
|175400
|4666
|10
|Goa
|5030
|17592
|268
|11
|Gujarat
|16198
|90103
|3164
|12
|Haryana
|18332
|66705
|907
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2723
|5677
|66
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|14074
|34215
|845
|15
|Jharkhand
|15447
|42115
|517
|16
|Karnataka
|101556
|322454
|6937
|17
|Kerala
|26292
|72578
|396
|18
|Ladakh
|775
|2366
|36
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|18433
|61285
|1661
|20
|Maharashtra
|261798
|700715
|28282
|21
|Manipur
|1633
|5793
|44
|22
|Meghalaya
|1434
|1842
|20
|23
|Mizoram
|583
|750
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|834
|3792
|10
|25
|Odisha
|30529
|108001
|591
|26
|Puducherry
|4794
|13389
|353
|27
|Punjab
|18088
|51906
|2149
|28
|Rajasthan
|15702
|80482
|1192
|29
|Sikkim
|532
|1470
|7
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|48482
|429416
|8154
|31
|Telengana
|32195
|119467
|940
|32
|Tripura
|7383
|10255
|173
|33
|Uttarakhand
|9106
|18783
|377
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|66317
|221506
|4206
|35
|West Bengal
|23377
|166027
|3771
|Total#
|943480
|3542663
|76271