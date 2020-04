Image Source : AP India coronavirus cases cross 8000-mark.

India coronavirus confirmed positive cases have crossed 8000-mark taking the toll to 8,356 including 273 deaths while 716 patients have recovered after getting infected with the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, the nation witnessed 909 new cases, 34 more deaths. Out of the 8,356 confirmed cases mark, there are 7,367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

