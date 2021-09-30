India records 23,529 new Covid cases, 311 deaths; recovery rate at 97.85%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India records 23,529 new Covid cases today, recovery rate at 97.85%

India on Thursday reported less than 25,000 coronavirus cases, according to Union Health Ministry data. According to the data showed on the Health Ministry site, 23,529 new Covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

As many as 311 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll. 4,48,062.

Out of 23,529 new cases and 311 deaths across India, 12,161 cases and 155 deaths were reported in Kerala on Wednesday.

With 28,718 patients being cured during the same period, the recovery rate now stood at 97.85 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

There were 2,77,020 active cases at the moment and counted for 0.82 per cent of the total cases 3,37,39,980. The active caseload is also at its lowest since March 2020.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said 56,89,56,439 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 29th September 2021. Of these, 15,06,254 samples were tested yesterday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 88 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 59,48,118 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

