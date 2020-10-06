India records 61,266 new COVID-19 cases, 884 deaths in a day; tally crosses 66-lakh mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 61,266 new coronavirus cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 66 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 6,685,082 while the death toll climbed to 1,03,569 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,19,023 are active cases, 56,62,490 recovered, according to the health ministry.
As many as 10,89,403 samples tested for #COVID19 on 5th October. Total of 8,10,71,797 samples tested in the country up to 5th October, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 35.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,042,600, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,623,815, while the country's death toll soared to 102,685. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,455,184 and 210,155, respectively, according to the CSSE.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|186
|3659
|54
|Andhra Pradesh
|51060
|666433
|6019
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2989
|7775
|19
|Assam
|33467
|153491
|760
|Bihar
|11523
|176995
|924
|Chandigarh
|1604
|10797
|177
|Chhattisgarh
|27857
|97067
|1081
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|99
|2991
|2
|Delhi
|23080
|263938
|5542
|Goa
|4803
|30456
|460
|Gujarat
|16718
|123638
|3509
|Haryana
|11822
|121596
|1491
|Himachal Pradesh
|3156
|12653
|224
|Jammu and Kashmir
|14696
|63790
|1252
|Jharkhand
|10436
|76843
|747
|Karnataka
|115496
|522846
|9370
|Kerala
|84958
|149111
|859
|Ladakh
|1166
|3414
|61
|Madhya Pradesh
|18757
|115878
|2463
|Maharashtra
|252721
|1162585
|38347
|Manipur
|2696
|9334
|75
|Meghalaya
|2217
|4491
|59
|Mizoram
|291
|1837
|0
|Nagaland
|1155
|5422
|17
|Odisha
|28006
|206400
|924
|Puducherry
|4513
|24221
|543
|Punjab
|12895
|102648
|3641
|Rajasthan
|21215
|123421
|1559
|Sikkim
|598
|2547
|46
|Tamil Nadu
|45881
|569664
|9846
|Telengana
|26644
|174769
|1181
|Tripura
|4876
|22131
|301
|Uttarakhand
|8701
|42621
|669
|Uttar Pradesh
|45024
|366321
|6092
|West Bengal
|27717
|240707
|5255
|Total#
|919023
|5662490
|103569