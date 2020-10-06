India records 61,266 new COVID-19 cases, 884 deaths in a day; tally crosses 66-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI India records XXXX new COVID-19 cases, 940 deaths in a day; tally crosses 67-lakh mark

India on Tuesday recorded as many as 61,266 new coronavirus cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in months, according to Union health ministry data. India's COVID-19 tally crossed 66 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 6,685,082 while the death toll climbed to 1,03,569 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 9,19,023 are active cases, 56,62,490 recovered, according to the health ministry.

As many as 10,89,403 samples tested for #COVID19 on 5th October. Total of 8,10,71,797 samples tested in the country up to 5th October, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 35.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,042,600, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,623,815, while the country's death toll soared to 102,685. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,455,184 and 210,155, respectively, according to the CSSE.

As of Monday, the total number of cases stood at 35,075,423 and the fatalities rose to 1,036,095, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 186 3659 54 Andhra Pradesh 51060 666433 6019 Arunachal Pradesh 2989 7775 19 Assam 33467 153491 760 Bihar 11523 176995 924 Chandigarh 1604 10797 177 Chhattisgarh 27857 97067 1081 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 99 2991 2 Delhi 23080 263938 5542 Goa 4803 30456 460 Gujarat 16718 123638 3509 Haryana 11822 121596 1491 Himachal Pradesh 3156 12653 224 Jammu and Kashmir 14696 63790 1252 Jharkhand 10436 76843 747 Karnataka 115496 522846 9370 Kerala 84958 149111 859 Ladakh 1166 3414 61 Madhya Pradesh 18757 115878 2463 Maharashtra 252721 1162585 38347 Manipur 2696 9334 75 Meghalaya 2217 4491 59 Mizoram 291 1837 0 Nagaland 1155 5422 17 Odisha 28006 206400 924 Puducherry 4513 24221 543 Punjab 12895 102648 3641 Rajasthan 21215 123421 1559 Sikkim 598 2547 46 Tamil Nadu 45881 569664 9846 Telengana 26644 174769 1181 Tripura 4876 22131 301 Uttarakhand 8701 42621 669 Uttar Pradesh 45024 366321 6092 West Bengal 27717 240707 5255 Total# 919023 5662490 103569

