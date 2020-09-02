Wednesday, September 02, 2020
     
  4. India records 78,356 new COVID-19 cases, 1,045 deaths in a day; tally breaches 37-lakh mark

India records 78,356 new COVID-19 cases, 1,045 deaths in a day; tally breaches 37-lakh mark

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2020 9:49 IST
With 78,356 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 37,69,523 including 8,01,282 active cases while recoveries surged to 29,01,908, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined further and now stands at 1.77 per cent, as per health ministry data. There are 801282 active cases which constitutes 21.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 4,33,24,834 samples have been tested up to August 31, 10,16,920 of them on Monday.

Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic, 1,98,866 active COVID -19 cases and 24,903 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by three southern states - Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Recovered Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 400 2714 46
Andhra Pradesh 101210 339876 4053
Arunachal Pradesh 1226 2979 7
Assam 24514 86895 315
Bihar 16168 121560 621
Chandigarh 1942 2551 57
Chhattisgarh 15533 17567 287
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 262 2122 2
Delhi 15870 156728 4462
Goa 3962 13850 194
Gujarat 15708 78887 3034
Haryana 11885 53835 706
Himachal Pradesh 1527 4688 40
Jammu and Kashmir 8022 29484 717
Jharkhand 15256 28149 428
Karnataka 91018 254626 5837
Kerala 22578 53649 298
Ladakh 720 1978 35
Madhya Pradesh 14072 49992 1426
Maharashtra 198866 584537 24903
Manipur 1903 4450 29
Meghalaya 1193 1235 12
Mizoram 408 612 0
Nagaland 793 3201 9
Odisha 25288 80770 503
Puducherry 4851 9675 240
Punjab 15849 38147 1512
Rajasthan 13970 68124 1069
Sikkim 429 1237 4
Tamil Nadu 52379 374172 7418
Telengana 32341 97402 846
Tripura 4737 7847 118
Uttarakhand 6042 14076 280
Uttar Pradesh 55538 176677 3542
West Bengal 24822 137616 3283
Total# 801282 2901908 66333

