India's coronavirus caseload rises to 1.01 crore with 24,712 fresh cases in 24 hours

India on Thursday recorded 24,712 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 1,01,23,778, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The national recovery rate is now at 95.75%. The death toll has climbed to 1,46,756 with 312 new deaths in a span of 24 hours.
The total active cases in the country stand at 2,83,849 which comprises 2.80 % of the total caseload, the data stated. The total discharged cases stand at 96,93,173 with 29,791 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the country tested 16,53,08,366 samples for Covid-19 on Wednesday that is, 23 December. India has so far tested 10,39,645 samples so far, revealed the Indian Council of Medical Research.
India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, and surpassed 90 lakh on 20 November.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|73
|4761
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3864
|868769
|7085
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|212
|16401
|56
|4
|Assam
|3470
|211181
|1029
|5
|Bihar
|5408
|241031
|1368
|6
|Chandigarh
|369
|18584
|313
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|15635
|252332
|3227
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|3357
|2
|9
|Delhi
|8003
|601268
|10347
|10
|Goa
|1000
|48637
|727
|11
|Gujarat
|11040
|222911
|4254
|12
|Haryana
|5230
|251149
|2847
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4629
|47869
|894
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3555
|113645
|1853
|15
|Jharkhand
|1633
|110962
|1014
|16
|Karnataka
|13755
|886547
|12038
|17
|Kerala
|62974
|655644
|2892
|18
|Ladakh
|237
|8947
|125
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10766
|220051
|3514
|20
|Maharashtra
|55702
|1801700
|48969
|21
|Manipur
|1459
|26030
|338
|22
|Meghalaya
|299
|12894
|135
|23
|Mizoram
|140
|4008
|8
|24
|Nagaland
|377
|11423
|77
|25
|Odisha
|2785
|322648
|1846
|26
|Puducherry
|350
|36866
|629
|27
|Punjab
|4938
|153964
|5243
|28
|Rajasthan
|11648
|287418
|2642
|29
|Sikkim
|397
|5110
|125
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9314
|788742
|12024
|31
|Telengana
|6815
|275217
|1524
|32
|Tripura
|192
|32640
|384
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5507
|80986
|1447
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|16378
|553019
|8245
|35
|West Bengal
|15689
|516462
|9473
|Total#
|283849
|9693173
|146756