Image Source : PTI India's coronavirus caseload rises to 1.01 crore with 24,712 fresh cases in 24 hours

India on Thursday recorded 24,712 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 1,01,23,778, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The national recovery rate is now at 95.75%. The death toll has climbed to 1,46,756 with 312 new deaths in a span of 24 hours.

The total active cases in the country stand at 2,83,849 which comprises 2.80 % of the total caseload, the data stated. The total discharged cases stand at 96,93,173 with 29,791 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country tested 16,53,08,366 samples for Covid-19 on Wednesday that is, 23 December. India has so far tested 10,39,645 samples so far, revealed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, and surpassed 90 lakh on 20 November.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 73 4761 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3864 868769 7085 3 Arunachal Pradesh 212 16401 56 4 Assam 3470 211181 1029 5 Bihar 5408 241031 1368 6 Chandigarh 369 18584 313 7 Chhattisgarh 15635 252332 3227 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 3357 2 9 Delhi 8003 601268 10347 10 Goa 1000 48637 727 11 Gujarat 11040 222911 4254 12 Haryana 5230 251149 2847 13 Himachal Pradesh 4629 47869 894 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3555 113645 1853 15 Jharkhand 1633 110962 1014 16 Karnataka 13755 886547 12038 17 Kerala 62974 655644 2892 18 Ladakh 237 8947 125 19 Madhya Pradesh 10766 220051 3514 20 Maharashtra 55702 1801700 48969 21 Manipur 1459 26030 338 22 Meghalaya 299 12894 135 23 Mizoram 140 4008 8 24 Nagaland 377 11423 77 25 Odisha 2785 322648 1846 26 Puducherry 350 36866 629 27 Punjab 4938 153964 5243 28 Rajasthan 11648 287418 2642 29 Sikkim 397 5110 125 30 Tamil Nadu 9314 788742 12024 31 Telengana 6815 275217 1524 32 Tripura 192 32640 384 33 Uttarakhand 5507 80986 1447 34 Uttar Pradesh 16378 553019 8245 35 West Bengal 15689 516462 9473 Total# 283849 9693173 146756

Latest India News