India records 48,648 new coronavirus cases, 563 deaths in a day; active cases under 6 lakh

India records 48,648 new coronavirus cases, 563 deaths in a day; active cases remain under 6 lakh

India on Friday recorded as many as 48,648 new coronavirus cases 563 deaths in a span of 24 hours in the country, Health ministry data. The recoveries inched closer to 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. On Thursday, the country's caseload surpassed 80-lakh mark, 18 days after it had gone past 70 lakh.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 80,88,851 and the death toll climbed to 1,21,090. A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from the disease so far. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.50 per cent.

There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday.

"India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently," said Ministry of Health.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India comes in second place in terms of cases while US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,943,577 and 228,636, respectively, according to the CSSE.

A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192 4054 59 Andhra Pradesh 26268 784752 6659 Arunachal Pradesh 2008 12623 37 Assam 11138 193574 923 Bihar 8058 205108 1076 Chandigarh 665 13402 225 Chhattisgarh 22331 159268 1989 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49 3192 2 Delhi 30952 338378 6423 Goa 2436 40168 597 Gujarat 13232 153941 3705 Haryana 11391 150660 1766 Himachal Pradesh 2768 18402 306 Jammu and Kashmir 6928 85370 1466 Jharkhand 5294 94787 883 Karnataka 64499 741219 11091 Kerala 91889 325166 1429 Ladakh 627 5438 74 Madhya Pradesh 9689 157381 2929 Maharashtra 128149 1494809 43710 Manipur 4308 13583 160 Meghalaya 1326 7890 87 Mizoram 435 2258 1 Nagaland 1763 7096 35 Odisha 13764 272038 1297 Puducherry 3720 30449 592 Punjab 4266 124293 4168 Rajasthan 15554 175977 1888 Sikkim 268 3558 67 Tamil Nadu 24886 683464 11053 Telengana 18456 217401 1330 Tripura 1580 28737 346 Uttarakhand 3545 57012 1009 Uttar Pradesh 24858 446054 6983 West Bengal 37094 321873 6725 Total# 594386 7373375 121090

