India records 48,648 new coronavirus cases, 563 deaths in a day; active cases under 6 lakh

India on Friday recorded as many as 48,648 new coronavirus cases 563 deaths in a span of 24 hours in the country, Health ministry data. The recoveries inched closer to 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. On Thursday, the country's caseload surpassed 80-lakh mark, 18 days after it had gone past 70 lakh.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 80,88,851 and the death toll climbed to 1,21,090. A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from the disease so far. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.50 per cent.
There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday.
"India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently," said Ministry of Health.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
India comes in second place in terms of cases while US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,943,577 and 228,636, respectively, according to the CSSE.
A LOOK AT STATEWISE TALLY
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|192
|4054
|59
|Andhra Pradesh
|26268
|784752
|6659
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2008
|12623
|37
|Assam
|11138
|193574
|923
|Bihar
|8058
|205108
|1076
|Chandigarh
|665
|13402
|225
|Chhattisgarh
|22331
|159268
|1989
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|49
|3192
|2
|Delhi
|30952
|338378
|6423
|Goa
|2436
|40168
|597
|Gujarat
|13232
|153941
|3705
|Haryana
|11391
|150660
|1766
|Himachal Pradesh
|2768
|18402
|306
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6928
|85370
|1466
|Jharkhand
|5294
|94787
|883
|Karnataka
|64499
|741219
|11091
|Kerala
|91889
|325166
|1429
|Ladakh
|627
|5438
|74
|Madhya Pradesh
|9689
|157381
|2929
|Maharashtra
|128149
|1494809
|43710
|Manipur
|4308
|13583
|160
|Meghalaya
|1326
|7890
|87
|Mizoram
|435
|2258
|1
|Nagaland
|1763
|7096
|35
|Odisha
|13764
|272038
|1297
|Puducherry
|3720
|30449
|592
|Punjab
|4266
|124293
|4168
|Rajasthan
|15554
|175977
|1888
|Sikkim
|268
|3558
|67
|Tamil Nadu
|24886
|683464
|11053
|Telengana
|18456
|217401
|1330
|Tripura
|1580
|28737
|346
|Uttarakhand
|3545
|57012
|1009
|Uttar Pradesh
|24858
|446054
|6983
|West Bengal
|37094
|321873
|6725
|Total#
|594386
|7373375
|121090