India-China military talks: Both sides hold 16th round of high-level discussions on Indian side of LAC

India-China military talks: Both sides hold the 16th round of high-level discussions on the Indian side of LAC

The 16th round of high-level military talks between India and China are being held at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The talks aim to resolve the outstanding issues in remaining friction points along the LAC in the region.

The talks started at 9:30 am. 24 members from Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) are present in the meeting. It includes senior military commander Maj Gen Yang Lin, 8 Working Committee member, HoD Border and coast area, 3 members from National Defence Military among others.

