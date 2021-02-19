In first, China reveals soldiers' names, details who lost lives in Galwan clash

Image Source : PTI China reveals soldier's names, details who dies in Galway clash for first time

For the first time, China unveiled the names and detailed stories of four soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who sacrificed their lives in the border confrontation with India in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. With this, China acknowledged casualties on its side for the first time.

According to a Global Times report, five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognized by the Central Military Commission of China for defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity in the border confrontation with India.

Chinese top military body Central Military Commission awards 4 Chinese soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan clash. The Central Military Commission awarded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, the title of "Hero regimental commander for defending the border," Chen Hongjun with "Hero to defend the border," and awarded first-class merit to Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran.

The CMC report states that the responsibility of the scuffle falls on India as a large number of Indian military deployments forced the Chinese military to concede. The report also confirmed that the steel tubes, cudgels, and stones were used during the attack.

Meanwhile, 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the biggest ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades.

