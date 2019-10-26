Image Source : PTI India-China to carry out unprecedented 'coordinated patrols' in disputed areas along LAC

Fish-Tail 2, which is one of the 13 disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in south-east Arunachal Pradesh, will now be patrolled in coordination by both the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), reports Hindustan Times.

This first of a kind initiative is being taken to build mutual confidence and maintain peace along the LAC. As per HT report, a senior official in the security establishment said on the condition of anonymity.

Fish Tail - 1 and 2 are located in the easternmost corner of Arunachal Pradesh and have often seen incidents between the Indian Army and the PLA. Fish-Tail 1 is largely glaciated terrain, which makes constant patrolling from either side impossible.

As per reports, India made the proposal for 'coordinated patrolling' at a high-level meeting between the Indian Army and the PLA in June in the build-up to the second leg of informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

The report said that the two sides met in Arunachal's Kibuthu, one of the seven designated border personnel meeting points. Both sides were represented by senior military officers. China agreed to the Indian proposal leading to a structured 'coordinated patrolling' along Fish Tail 2.

This is the first time such coordinated patrols will take place.

“One of the key takeaways of the 2018 Wuhan summit, which followed the 73-day-long standoff between the Chinese People’s Army and the Indian army at Doklam, was to give strategic guidance to both armies to reduce border tensions. The coordinated patrolling is a step in that direction,” a senior ministry of defence official told Hindustan Times.

He added, “Given the terrain, connectivity and security implications, it’s basically a low hanging fruit where coordinated patrolling can be done. And it may be a good idea and place to experiment with coordinated patrolling and used in other areas too.”

Fish-Tail -1 and 2 are among the most remote areas along the LAC and India’s road infrastructure is extremely poor in this area. India, however, regularly sends patrols, some of which take up to a month to reach their destination. The PLA undertakes sporadic patrols in the region.