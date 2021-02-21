Image Source : INDIA TV After 'smooth' disengagement, India-China push for 'mutually acceptable resolution' of remaining issues

India and China on Saturday held the tenth round of Corps Commander-level talks at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. According to a statement released by the Defence Ministry on Sunday, the two sides appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong lake area, noting that it was a "significant" step forward, adding that it provided a "good basis" for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector.

The ministry today said the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in Western Sector. "The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilize and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the statement read.

On February 11, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament that India and China reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to "cease" forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner. Under the agreement, he said, China will pull back its troops to the east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong lake while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. The disengagement process began on February 10.

