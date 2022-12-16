'No fresh infrastructure development in Doklam area', says Lt Gen Kalita amid border row with China

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@EASTERNCOMD Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General RP Kalita

India-China border row: Amid the ongoing border row at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General RP Kalita, on Friday, said there were no fresh developments on the construction of infrastructure by China at Doklam.

Notably, Doklam is the strategic valley in Bhutan at the tri-junction of three countries. His remarks came amid media reports that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was constructing a ropeway at Torsa Nala, close to Doklam.

"There has been no fresh development as far as Doklam is concerned with regard to infrastructure development," General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, Lt General Kalita said.

A PLA military engineering battalion began constructing a road on the high plateau, which sparked the Doklam standoff in 2017, resulting in a 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese forces. The standoff was finally resolved through talks between both sides.

The protocol is being followed by both sides in Doklam area: Gen Kalita

"Thereafter there is a protocol which is being followed in the Doklam area by both sides in which there is regular interaction between the local commanders so that there is no new construction on both sides," the senior Army officer said in answer to a question on whether China is actively building infrastructure in Doklam.

The Indian security establishment has been always aware of the strategic importance of the Doklam plateau given the fact that the high ground can be used to target the narrow Siliguri corridor which connects mainland India with the Northeast.

India has over the last few decades been upgrading its own border infrastructure keeping in mind the threat perception from the North and also raised a mountain strike formation – XVII corps based in Panagarh in West Bengal.

'Improvement in infrastructure helps Armed Forces'

With regard to the development of new roads, bridges and tunnels by India in the northeastern states, especially in the border areas, Gen Kalita said improvement in infrastructure primarily helps in enhancing the armed forces' operational capabilities in terms of force mobilisation in designated areas in the shortest time frame.

He said that apart from roads, infrastructure development means railways, airports, helipads and communication infrastructure as well.

"In last about 10-15 years, (there has been) a huge focus on infrastructure development, particularly in the border areas which definitely are going to assist and enhance our op (operational) capabilities," Gen Kalita added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: 'China preparing for war but our govt...': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre amid border row at LAC in Arunachal

Latest India News