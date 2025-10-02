India-China agree to resume direct flights, services to begin from October-end: MEA This agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, the MEA said in a statement.

New Delhi:

India and China have agreed to resume direct flights between the two nations by this month-end, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday. The resumption comes after a long pause of 5 years following the clash beetwen Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan in 2020. Although, lately ties between New Delhi and Beijing have seen a notable improvement, with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation and resolve outstanding issues.

"It has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to the commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria," the MEA said in a statement.

India-China ties

Since earlier this year, as part of the Government's approach towards gradual normalisation of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised Air Services Agreement, the MEA added.

"This agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges," it added.

IndiGo to resume India-China direct flights from October 26

IndiGo announced to resume direct flights between India and China shortly after the MEA confirmed that India and China had reached an agreement.

“Following recent diplomatic developments, IndiGo will resume services to Mainland China, offering daily non-stop flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) starting 26 October 2025,” the airline said.

IndiGo also plans to launch direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou soon. The airline will operate these routes using its Airbus A320neo aircraft, aiming to boost cross-border trade, strengthen business ties, and promote tourism between the two countries.