Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI India, China hold 12th round of Corps Commander-level meeting, agree to maintain peace

The twelfth round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on Monday. It was held following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India and China on July 14 in Dushanbe and the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on 25th June.



The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. The two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations.



The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquility.

READ MORE: India, China hold 12th round of military-level disengagement talks

Latest India News