Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. I.N.D.I.A bloc won't have common manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, say sources

I.N.D.I.A bloc won't have common manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, say sources

I.N.D.I.A bloc will have no common manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due to be held in April-May this year, sources said. Each party in the alliance will have their own manifesto, however, the bloc will work for a common agenda.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: January 10, 2024 15:50 IST
(L-R) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu
Image Source : PTI (L-R) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A bloc will not have a common manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due to be held in April-May this year, sources said. Each party in the alliance will have their own manifesto, however, the bloc will work for a common agenda.

The development has come as parties in the alliance are holding seat-sharing talks but nothing has been finalised yet.

On Tuesday, I.N.D.IA bloc members, especially members from the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, Congress held seat-sharing talks at Mukul Wasnik's residence in Delhi.

Sources have also said that Shiv Sena may contest more number of seats than NCP and Congress in Maharashtra and play the role of big brother.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Sena vs Sena: Maharashtra Speaker to announce verdict on MLAs' disqualification plea shortly

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News