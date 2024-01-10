I.N.D.I.A bloc won't have common manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (L-R) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A bloc will not have a common manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due to be held in April-May this year, sources said. Each party in the alliance will have their own manifesto, however, the bloc will work for a common agenda.

The development has come as parties in the alliance are holding seat-sharing talks but nothing has been finalised yet.

On Tuesday, I.N.D.IA bloc members, especially members from the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, Congress held seat-sharing talks at Mukul Wasnik's residence in Delhi.

Sources have also said that Shiv Sena may contest more number of seats than NCP and Congress in Maharashtra and play the role of big brother.

More to follow...

