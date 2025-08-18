INDIA bloc likely to bring impeachment motion against CEC amid 'vote chori' row: Sources The Election Commission on Sunday refuted any claims of vote theft and electoral roll manipulation, while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

New Delhi:

The INDIA bloc is considering bringing an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), as per the sources. According to sources, the INDIA bloc will begin collecting signatures for the impeachment motion against the CEC from this afternoon.

Why Opposition bringing impeachment motion against CEC?

The Opposition alliance has cited two primary reasons for the unprecedented step:

The Election Commission is allegedly functioning as the "BJP's B team" by favouring the ruling party in its decisions.

Opposition leaders have reportedly been threatened and pressured.

The Opposition MPs continued their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of 'vote chori' against the BJP and the Election Commission of India in the Parliament premises today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with the Bihar assembly's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, reached Aurangabad on Monday to continue the Voter Adhikar Yatra for the second day across the state. Ahead of a public meeting, both the Congress and RJD leaders offered prayers at the Dev Surya Mandir.

The Election Commission on Sunday refuted any claims of vote theft and electoral roll manipulation, while addressing a press conference in the national capital. The Poll body has asked the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to submit a signed affidavit or apologise for his allegations.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' kick-started on Sunday from Sasaram. The 16-day yatra aims to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori'. The rally will culminate in Patna on September 1 after covering more than 1,300 km across over 20 districts in 16 days.