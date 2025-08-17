EC issues ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' allegations: Provide proof or apologise Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that the three Election Commissioners will determine the dates for conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and other states at an appropriate time.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission (EC) held a press conference today in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s serious allegations of 'vote chori' related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Gandhi had accused the EC of malpractice and raised concerns about discrepancies in the voter lists. Without directly naming him, the EC issued a stern message, demanding that the individual responsible for creating and presenting a PowerPoint presentation accusing the ECI of misconduct provide an affidavit within seven days. Failure to submit the affidavit would result in the allegations being deemed false. The Election Commission made it clear: either submit the affidavit or issue an apology, with no other options available.

Rahul Gandhi's 'voter adhikar yatra' and allegations

Rahul Gandhi recently launched his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram, Bihar, in protest against the SIR. The journey, aimed at raising awareness and addressing voter list errors, will cover 1,300 kilometres across 25 districts in Bihar over 16 days, concluding with a rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 1. Alongside Gandhi, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has joined the initiative.

Chief election commissioner responds firmly

During the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar emphasised that the Election Commission treats all political parties equally, regardless of their ideological affiliations. “According to the Constitution of India, every citizen who has attained the age of 18 must become a voter. We do not discriminate between any political parties—whether ruling or opposition—because the Election Commission’s primary duty is to uphold the law impartially,” stated Kumar.

Commitment to electoral roll rectification

The CEC explained that the SIR process, which started in Bihar, involves 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from various political parties who are working collaboratively to prepare and verify the electoral roll. The process aims to correct errors in voter registration and is a joint effort by voters, booth-level officers, and political parties. A draft list of the electoral roll has been shared with all stakeholders, and verified testimonials and signatures from political parties are part of this effort.

Transparency and openness of the election commission

“The doors of the Election Commission are always open to all political parties, and we ensure transparency at every step of the process. Voters, political parties, and booth-level officers are all working together to verify the voter list in an open and transparent manner,” said Kumar. He further expressed concern over attempts to spread confusion regarding the ground-level verification process, citing that despite these efforts, some verified documents had not reached national-level leaders.

Responding to allegations of double voting

Kumar also rejected claims of double voting, which had recently been presented in the media. “Some voters alleged double voting. However, when we requested proof, none was provided. The Election Commission does not fear such baseless allegations,” Kumar stated. He further affirmed that the commission’s transparent process, involving over 10 lakh booth-level agents and millions of polling agents, makes such allegations unlikely.

EC's stand on voter privacy and security

In addition to addressing political accusations, the CEC clarified that any voter’s data, including images and information, should be protected. He condemned the use of voter photographs without permission by certain media outlets, adding that such actions violate voter privacy rights.

Kumar also took a strong stance against the use of deepfakes and artificial intelligence to manipulate or disrupt electoral processes, warning that these technologies could undermine the integrity of elections.

Commitment to purifying voter Rolls and ensuring accuracy

The CEC reiterated that the SIR process is crucial for rectifying errors in voter lists and removing ineligible voters, such as foreigners. Kumar confirmed that non-Indian citizens, including Bangladeshis and Nepalis, would be excluded from the voter list following the SIR process. He highlighted that similar electoral roll revisions have been carried out successfully in over 10 states so far.

SIR dates for West Bengal: To be decided soon

India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "As far as the date for the SIR in West Bengal is concerned, the three commissioners will decide at an appropriate time. Whether it is in West Bengal or other states of the country, the dates will be announced in due course."

Final appeal to political parties

Kumar appealed to all political parties, both at the national and state levels, to participate in the ongoing SIR process and submit any claims or objections they might have regarding the electoral roll by September 1. “The Election Commission’s doors are open to everyone. We want to ensure the accuracy of the voter list and encourage all stakeholders to contribute their inputs,” he said.

Constitutional integrity and unwavering support for voters

The Chief Election Commissioner concluded his address by reaffirming the EC's commitment to upholding the rights of every voter in India. “The Election Commission stands like a rock with all voters, including the poor, elderly, women, youth, and individuals from all religious and social backgrounds. We will continue to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process without fear or favour,” he asserted.

With the ongoing voter list revision and the SIR process in full swing, the Election Commission is set to continue its efforts toward ensuring an accurate and transparent electoral process. Despite the rising political tensions and accusations, the EC’s commitment to neutrality and constitutional duty remains steadfast, with the SIR process expected to conclude successfully in Bihar by September 1.