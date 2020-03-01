'India a worthwhile trip but...': Trump

Image Source : @REALDONALDTRUMP During a public address in South Carolina, Trump said he may never be excited again after addressing a huge crowd during India visit, praised PM Modi.

US President Trump has said his India visit was a worthwhile trip but he may never get excited about a crowd again after addressing a gathering of over a lakh people. Addressing a public rally in South Carolina, Trump praised his friend PM Modi just days after his first official trip to India calling the prime minister a 'great guy' who is loved his countrymen.

The US President termed his India visit 'worthwhile' saying he will never be excited again about crowds after having addressed over a lakh people in Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

Trump said, "I was with the Prime Minister of India, Modi. Great guy, loved by the people of India. And we had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here's the problem. This is a big crowd. And normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I'm coming here," President Trump said.

"I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we''re doing pretty well, I'll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too. Tell you they have a great love for ... They have a great love. They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip," US President said.

Trump visited India on February 24, 25. He landed at Ahmedabad airport where he was received by PM Modi who welcomed him in his signature hug style. Trump and Modi addressed a gathering of over 1.2 lakh people at the Motera stadium (world's largest cricket ground) in Ahmedabad. The two leaders spectacular bonhomie was on display as they visited Sabarmati Ashram.

The other day, Trump and Modi held a bilateral meeting and discussed trade, defence ties and technology. During Trump's visit, India-US signed $3 billion worth of defence deals including 24 MH-60 Romeo seahawk advanced combat helicopters and 6 Apache helicopters.

On Trade deal, the two leaders reiterated that talks were proceeding in the right direction as both the nations were looking for a big trade deal which is expected somewhere around US presidential elections.

