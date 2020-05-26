India reported 0.3 deaths per lakh population, amongst lowest in the world: Health Ministry

Image Source : PTI Vijayawada: A cyclist rides past as an artist gives a finishing touch to a mural on awareness about the importance of wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada, Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population which is amongst the lowest in the world, the Union Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. "4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported for the world while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population which is amongst the lowest in the world. This has been due to lockdown, timely identification, and management of COVID-19 cases," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the health ministry told reporters today.

Agarwal said a total of 60,490 infected patients have recovered so far. "Recovery rate continues to improve and presently is 41.61 percent." He also said that India's fatality rate is also amongst the lowest in the world, presently at 2.87 percent.

Image Source : PIB India's death per lakh population amongst the lowest in the world

"In terms of fatality rate, we have surprisingly found a low fatality rate in India which is very good. There are several hypotheses on this but we can't say anything clearly on any factor. Hope it continues," Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General of the ICMR further elaborated.

The ICMR Director-General informed the reporters about an increase in testing for coronavirus. "The testing has gone up in the last few months. 1.1 lakh samples are tested daily," he said.

