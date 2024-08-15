RSS chief hoists national flag in Nagpur, expresses concerns over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : X/RSS RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists the national flag at RSS headquarters

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur. Bhagwat, while addressing the event, raised the issue of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

"There is a lot of disturbance in the neighbouring country. The Hindu brothers living there have to bear the heat without any fault of theirs. India not only has the responsibility to protect itself and to remain independent, but it has also been our tradition to adjust itself for the benefit of the world. In the last few years, you must have seen that we did not attack anyone. Whenever someone was in trouble, we helped them," the RSS chief said.

"We have completed 78 years of Independence. We got independence only after the sacrifices of countless people who sacrificed their lives for independence and the society that stood behind them has formed in the country. The generation who fought for our independence is no more, but the coming generations have to protect it," he added.

RSS volunteers and pracharaks were also present at the event organised to celebrate the 78th Independence Day. The cultural event was held in the Mahal area of the city amid tight security.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was the chief guest of the event organised by the RSS at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the RSS volunteers are scheduled to carry out 'path sanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city in the evening.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Ford on Thursday. While he made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election', the Uniform Civil Code and empowerment of farmers and women, the PM urged people to work toward making the country a developed nation by 1947.

