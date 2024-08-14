Independence Day 2024: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from Red Fort?

Follow us on Image Source : PMO INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Independence Day 2024: India is set to commemorate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. In a time-honoured tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his address to the nation from the iconic Red Fort. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:30 am. This year’s address will mark Prime Minister Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day speech and his first since securing a third consecutive term in office. The Red Fort, a symbol of India's rich history and freedom struggle, will once again serve as the backdrop for this significant national event.

This significant occasion is not just a reminder of the country's hard-won freedom, but also a tribute to the countless sacrifices made by both renowned and unsung heroes who fought valiantly in the struggle for independence. Across the country, citizens will unite to honour the legacy of these freedom fighters and their invaluable contributions to the nation’s history. Independence Day is a time to reflect on the journey towards freedom and to reaffirm the collective spirit that binds the nation together. It is a day when the tricolour is proudly displayed across homes, offices, and public spaces as a symbol of the country’s sovereignty and unity.

Where can you watch the Prime Minister's August 15 speech

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 7:30 am on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Stay tuned to the India TV news channel for the PM's speech. The speech will be telecast on India TV platforms:

Where else to watch

Meanwhile, there will also be a slew of other options for the people watch PM Modi's speech. The live coverage of the speech will also be available on Doordarshan. The Independence Day event will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on social media platforms and the PMO X handle. The Prime Minister's address will be a key highlight of the official Independence Day celebrations, which will feature a range of events showcasing India's military prowess, cultural richness, and technological progress.

