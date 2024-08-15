PM Modi extends Independence Day greetings to nation

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the PM shared his Independence Day wishes with the nation, ending his post with a patriotic "Jai Hind."

"Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," Modi said in a post on X in English and Hindi.





Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 11th time in a row later in the day. With this, he is poised to become the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to address the nation on eleven consecutive Independence Days. This occasion will be particularly significant as it will be PM Modi's first Independence Day address post the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 victory.



