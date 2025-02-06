Income tax dept raids premises of Punjab Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh

Income Tax raid: The Income Tax Department today (February 6) conducted raids at the premises of Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh in Chandigarh and Kapurthala, according to sources.

Teams from the Income Tax Department began their raid operation on Thursday morning. ITBP jawans were stationed outside his residence, according to sources. During the raid operation, no one was allowed to leave the premises.

Singh is an MLA from Kapurthala seat and had served as a minister in the previous Congress government. His son Rana Inder Partap Singh is an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Railways renames Waltair as Visakhapatnam division in jurisdiction rejig of South Coast Railway zone

Also Read: Surajkund Mela 2025 to start tomorrow, Delhi Metro begins sale of tickets for 17-day crafts fair