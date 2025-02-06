Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Income tax dept raids premises of Punjab Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

Income Tax raid: Singh is an MLA from Kapurthala seat. He had remained a minister in the previous Congress government.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Kapurthala Published : Feb 06, 2025 22:11 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 22:15 IST
Rana Gurjeet Singh, income tax raid
Image Source : X Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh

Income Tax raid: The Income Tax Department today (February 6) conducted raids at the premises of Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh in Chandigarh and Kapurthala, according to sources.

Teams from the Income Tax Department began their raid operation on Thursday morning. ITBP jawans were stationed outside his residence, according to sources. During the raid operation, no one was allowed to leave the premises.

Singh is an MLA from Kapurthala seat and had served as a minister in the previous Congress government. His son Rana Inder Partap Singh is an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi.

(With PTI inputs)

